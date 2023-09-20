Chicago Bears DC Alan Williams Resigns, Team Denies Police Involvement

Alan Williams has resigned, effective immediately, as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, the team announced Wednesday afternoon, and amid rumors otherwise, the team says there has not been police involvement in the matter.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family," Williams said in a statement. "I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history...I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

The 53-year-old has been away from the team since last week with what head coach Matt Eberflus referred to as "personal reasons."

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams of the Chicago Bears heads to the field for warmups during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The team says there hasn't been police involvement in his resignation. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A team spokesperson addressed the internet rumors suggesting that Halas Hall (Chicago Bears headquarters) had been raided by authorities Wednesday morning in connection to Williams, calling them false, according to multiple reports. The Bears said the police have not been to Halas Hall in connection to Williams. The NFL is not involved in the situation, The Athletic reported, and it was Williams' decision to resign. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said that the Bears coaching staff was still "stunned" by Williams' resignation.

A team spokesman addressed the rumors regarding Halas Hall being raided today as false. We were also told that the police have not been to Halas Hall in connection to Alan Williams. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 20, 2023

Andrew M. Stroth, an attorney based in Chicago, is representing Williams and reiterated that he is resigning because of health issues and personal matters, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

"Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he's dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues," Stroth told ESPN. "He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just thought it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters."

Newsweek reached out to the Bears and Stroth via email for comment.

Stroth said during a radio appearance on 670 The Score Wednesday evening that "There's absolutely no criminal activity" connected to Williams' resignation, despite internet rumors.

Is there any legal or criminal matter tied to Alan Williams resigning as Bears defensive coordinator?



Attorney Andrew M. Stroth: "Thank you for that question. There's absolutely no criminal activity."



Stroth emphasizes that strongly and "unequivocally." — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 20, 2023

With Williams away, Eberflus took over defensive play-calling duties for the Bears in a 27-17 Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eberflus was asked about Williams' status multiple times earlier Wednesday during a press conference but declined to provide an update.

Before Williams' resignation had been made public, Eberflus already announced that he would continue to call the defense again in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that he feels the team can manage without a defensive coordinator because of the experience of the rest of the coaching staff.

Williams was hired as Chicago's defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season after Eberflus was named head coach.

The two had previously worked on the same defensive staff together with the Indianapolis Colts. The former William & Mary running back has been coaching in the NFL since 2001 with other stops in Tampa Bay, Minnesota, and Detroit. He was the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013.

"The McCasky family is first-class and second to none," Williams also said in his statement. "I would also like to thank coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank [team president] Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie."