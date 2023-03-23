Chicago Blackhawks Scrapping Pride Jerseys Due to Russia Law Sparks Anger

The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly will not wear Pride-themed jerseys during Sunday's Pride Night NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks in order to protect Russian players on its roster following an expansion of the country's "gay propaganda law."

Russian President Vladimir Putin first introduced the law in 2013 which prevented the "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" to minors. In December, he signed a new law extending that ban to anyone over 18.

It restricts discussing any LGBTQ content in a positive manner across multiple forms of media, and also publishing any material about transgender matters to minors. If an individual is charged for breaking the law, the penalty would be about $700 but also up to the discretion of a local judge in Russia as to whether to apply the fine.

The decision to forego the jerseys sparked anger from both the LGBTQ community and sports pundits alike, with some labeling it a "disgrace" on social media.

The Blackhawks made the decision not to use the Pride jerseys after discussions within the organization and with people outside the National Hockey League, the Associated Press reported.

Moscow native Nikita Zaitsev is currently the only Russian player on the Blackhawks team after being traded from the Ottawa Senators in February, though other players have familial ties to Russia, according to the AP.

The decision has sparked anger with some questioning why a law in Russia would have an impact in Chicago, especially since the team has held ceremonies in support of Ukraine for its military efforts against the Russian occupying forces.

Shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia introduced new censorship laws that prevented "discrediting Russian armed forces," and include not being allowed to wear yellow and blue (the colors of the Ukraine flag), describing the occupation as "war" or referring to the need for peace among other restrictions. Penalties for Russians breaking the law range from fines to up to 15 years imprisonment.

Apparently I missed when Russia annexed Illinois?https://t.co/n5YJyLt10r pic.twitter.com/8B2uOpVybX — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 23, 2023

"Apparently I missed when Russia annexed Illinois?" tweeted FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver, who added in a second tweet: "I cover politics so I see dumb s*** all the time but an American sports team citing a Russian law as dictating its behavior in... Chicago... is one of the Top 5 dumbest things I've ever seen."

Outsports reporter Cyd Zeigler tweeted: "Another #NHL team has caved to Vladimir Putin and Russia, ditching their rainbow jerseys for Pride Night. The Chicago #Blackhawks decision is a disgrace."

The Twitter account for the sports podcast The Gist tweeted: "It's homophobia. Just say homophobia.... Hockey is for everyone!" They said in a second tweet that "it's also worth mentioning that the Chicago Blackhawks held a Ukraine tribute just a few weeks ago — so no, isn't about Russian players' safety."

The team's decision has followed a number of similar moves by other NHL teams and individual Russian players in recent months.

The New York Rangers backtracked on wearing Pride jerseys or stick tape in January. Players Ivan Provorov and James Reimer from the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks, respectively, both refused to wear their Pride jerseys in warm-ups earlier this month. Reimer said wearing it would be contrary to his religious beliefs.

Newsweek reached out to the Chicago Blackhawks' director of communications via email for comment.