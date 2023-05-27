Laughter as Chicago Cat Rides the Subway Before Getting Off at Its Stop

A social media video of a cat riding the subway in Chicago has left the internet in hysterics.

The TikTok post, which had been uploaded by @FunGalFat, captured the grey and white tabby cat walking around the partially full Chicago subway with ease. While it's unknown who owns the cat and how it managed to get into the subway, it received plenty of love and attention from the passengers on board that day.

The video clip shows the cat getting stroked by members of the public riding the subway, before exiting through the open doors after the train stops.

"How did he get here," the video's creator, Zoe, writes jokingly under the post.

A stock image of a cat on a subway turnpike. The TikTok video showed a cat walking around a subway car in Chicago. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Zoe added in the comments section below that she has plenty more videos of the cat, in case any members of her audience wished to see more content of the "lovely commuter." Due to popular demand, @FunGalFat proceeded to share more videos of the cat over the following days. In another one, she shared that he was found on the Green Line, and that volunteers from a shelter had taken him and were working on getting him back home safely.

"I think I saw another TikTok about this cat omg," one user commented under the post.

"It was [probably] mine," Zoe responded.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 24, the hilarious video has become a viral moment online, receiving over 3 million views. Over 477,000 TikTok users have liked the post while more than 2,000 users have gushed over the cat and its bizarre antics in the comments section.

One user wrote: "Take the baby home!!"

"I hope he is reunited with his owners!! Thank u for taking this baby under your wing lol," another user added.

"He's so pretty! I hope he finds his home. I'd love to have a kitty someday," a third TikTok-er shared.

"Me wanting to ride the green line just hoping to see the cat," commented another user.

Some members of the comments section observed that the cat looks "too healthy" to be a stray, before the video's creator said that the cat likely does have a family and had gotten lost.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @FunGalFat for comment via Instagram.

