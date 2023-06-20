Cop's Firing Over Botched Raid is 'Small Piece of Justice'—Anjanette Young

Anjanette Young has said that the firing of a Chicago police sergeant who was in charge during a botched raid at her home is "only a small piece of the justice for which I have been waiting."

The Chicago Police Board voted 5-3 to fire Sgt. Alex Wolinski for multiple rules violations and "failure of leadership" in the raid at Young's apartment, according to a 31-page written ruling, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Young, a social worker, had been getting ready for bed in February 2019 when several officers serving a no-knock warrant burst into her apartment on Chicago's Near West Side looking for a man with an illegal gun.

Police body camera footage of the raid showed the officers handcuffed Young, who was naked when police arrived, while she repeatedly told them that they were in the wrong place.

A Chicago Police decal on a Chicago Police vehicle is on display at the 112th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 6, 2020. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Wolinski, who had joined the Chicago Police Department in 2002, was accused of violating eight departmental rules, including disrespect to or maltreatment of any person.

"Though it was clear that the officers were not at the residence of the intended target, [Wolinski] nonetheless allowed Ms. Young to remain naked and handcuffed for an extended period of time—over 10 minutes," the ruling, issued last week, said.

In a statement provided to Newsweek by her attorneys, Young said: "The removal of Sergeant Wolinski from the Chicago Police Department is only a small piece of the Justice for which I have been waiting.

"While my heart goes out to his family because they now suffer the consequences of his abhorrent misconduct, I wish all eight members of the Chicago Police Board would have recognized the need and urgency for Sergeant Wolinski's removal."

She added: "Although this event does not atone for the traumatic injustice I faced, knowing that members of the Chicago Police Board are starting to see how carelessly some Officers engage with the community gives me a little bit of peace."

Wolinski could not immediately be contacted for comment.

The botched raid and the city's handling of it sparked an outcry.

Although the incident happened before former Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in May 2019, her administration sought to block the police video from airing on television and rejected Young's Freedom of Information request to obtain it. Young later obtained it through a lawsuit.

The Chicago City Council voted unanimously in December 2021 to pay Young $2.9 million to settle the lawsuit.

She later said that she would prefer to see the officers involved fired. "I would have been more satisfied if all 12 officers had gotten fired and I didn't receive a dime," she told CBS' Gayle King in January.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown brought administrative charges against Wolinski in November 2021, recommending that he be fired.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) also called for Wolinski's firing and for several other officers present during the raid to face suspensions. No other officers have faced Police Board charges for the raid, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago's Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigated the city's handling of the raid, compiling a 163-page report that has not been released publicly.

A summary of the investigation, included in the OIG's Fourth Quarter 2021 report, criticized Lightfoot's office, the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the city's Department of Law.

"The investigation uncovered a troubling series of unfounded statements, internal and external disregard for the role and independence of COPA, and a [Department of Law] team whose approach to the case led to conduct unbecoming in the form of disrespectful treatment of opposing counsel and the plaintiff," it said.

Young's lawyer Keenan Saulter previously told Newsweek that Lightfoot had hurt her credibility with her handling of his client's case. Lightfoot lost her reelection bid earlier this year.