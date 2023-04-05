Chicago Police Swarm Trump Tower

Police have established a perimeter and portions of the roadway were blocked around Trump Tower on Chicago's northeast side, WFLD in Chicago reported Wednesday afternoon.

"We don't have any word about what may have prompted that response, but if you're walking or driving, expect possible closures in that area," a station anchor said.

The Chicago Police Department referred Newsweek to a tweet it authored, saying: "SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available."

SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 5, 2023

Two law enforcement sources reportedly told the Chicago Sun-Times that a woman brandishing a rifle entered the building at about 11:25 a.m. The incident was believed to be domestic in nature and "wasn't immediately linked to terrorism."

Police radio traffic also reportedly said officers were called to an apartment on the building's 27th floor, where the suspect in question went after saying "she was tired of being abused by her husband."

A view outside Trump Tower in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a large police presence. @Nicksortor

Katie Aparicio, an office tenant in Accenture Tower on West Madison Avenue in Chicago, shared with Newsweek an emailed safety alert she received at 12:27 p.m. local time.

"It has been reported there's an individual inside Trump Tower with a firearm due to a domestic related incident," the alert reads. "The area around Trump Tower has been closed off. It is reported that Wabash from Grand to Wacker will be affected. We will continue to communicate as we learn more."

Newsweek independently confirmed with Accenture Tower via phone that they sent the alert. The building is not under lockdown at this time.

Trump Tower is on North Wabash Avenue.

One resident identified as Steve, a Trump Tower resident, told WBBM radio that he wanted to get fresh air and went downstairs to exit his building. He was told by law enforcement to stay away from the building for the time being.

Steve lives at Trump Tower. He tells @WBBMNewsradio what happened when he stepped outside this morning.



Some residents are still not allowed back into the building. Chicago Police say they’ll have a statement shortly. pic.twitter.com/W0B5GrgZOK — Rachel Pierson (@WBBMRachel) April 5, 2023

Although Chicago was not among a Forbes list of the 10 most dangerous U.S. cities as of 2022, the Chicago Police Department reported that crime in the city has increased almost 20 percent over the past five years.

The year-over-year change between 2021 and 2022 was even greater, as crime overall increased 41 percent. It presented a drastic shift after a decrease between 2019 and 2020.

The number of homicides in Chicago hit a 25-year high in 2021 with more than 800, according to the department. That number decreased to 695 last year, and crimes including carjackings and robberies have increased in recent years.

Progressive Brandon Johnson was elected as the city's new mayor Tuesday, succeeding Lori Lightfoot after she became the first incumbent in four decades to lose a reelection bid for what many deemed was a poor response to the city's increase in crime.

Johnson, who was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, has made past statements about "defunding" the police. He defeated moderate Democrat Paul Vallas in a close race. Vallas was endorsed by Chicago's Lodge 7 of the Fraternal Order of Police.

As voting for the new mayor commenced, a poll conducted by the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ, Telemundo Chicago and NBC5 showed that nearly two-thirds of Chicagoans planning to cast a ballot reported not feeling personally safe from crime, while roughly the same number felt the relationship between police and the community was not good.

Update 4/5/23, 3:31 p.m. ET: This story was updated with additional information and comment from the Chicago Police Department.