Chicago Woman To Sue City After Her Attacker Was Shot Dead by Son

A Chicago woman who was initially arrested and charged, alongside her 14-year-old son, for the murder and shooting of a 32-year-old man intends to sue the city.

Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14-year-old son, who has not been named publicly by authorities, got into an altercation with Jeremy Brown, 32, on June 18 at the Maxwell Street Express restaurant located in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street.

This altercation escalated into Brown striking Hood in the face following an argument before he was shot by the 14-year-old. Brown eventually died from his injuries.

Despite being arrested and charged following the incident, the Cook County Prosecutors dropped the charges against the pair on June 26. They stated the decision had been made "in light of emerging evidence."

Since the decision to drop the charges, Hood has filed a complaint alleging "malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress," in her lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court, according to her attorney who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday.

"My life changed, my son's life change. I have experienced pain in many ways that I would have had thought [would happen]. What happened to me was totally unnecessary," Hood said while speaking at the press conference.

She went on to say she and her family would now begin the healing process as this incident has had a major impact on them all.

Initially, Anne McCord Rodgers, the assistant state's attorney, said Hood went inside the restaurant while her son stayed in their vehicle, but the son came into the store when the verbal argument with Brown, a stranger, began to intensify. Hood punched Brown in the head at least three times.

Rodgers said the 14-year-old pulled a handgun from his hoodie pocket and shot Brown in the back. Rodgers added that when Brown fled the restaurant, Hood yelled at her son to kill Brown, resulting in the teenager pursuing Brown and firing additional shots. Brown was struck twice and later died of his injuries.

Attorney Brandon Brown, who spoke alongside Hood during her press conference on Tuesday, went into details of the lawsuit filed against the city of Chicago.

"This morning we filed a four-count complaint on behalf of Carlishia Hood. This complaint has been filed against the city of Chicago and the defendant officers were responsible for her arrest," Brown said.

"The complaint contains counts of arrest, malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"We do not take what happened to miss Hood lightly and we intend to pursue this lawsuit and there will be additional lawsuits forthcoming."

When contacted by Newsweek, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said they are "unable to provide further comment at this time."

