Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Shows Off His Arm in Viral Video

By
When it comes to the quarterback position, the Kansas City Chiefs have things covered. Patrick Mahomes looms large as one of the NFL's premier signal-callers. If he's on the field, the reigning Super Bowl champs have a chance to win every game.

But what happens if No. 15 goes down with an injury? Blaine Gabbert is the new backup, but how much confidence does he really inspire?

Well, a recent video from Chiefs training camp shows that there's someone else with a more-than-capable arm in the organization: offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Quarterbacks Coach Matt Nagy
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with then-quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty

Let's roll the (metaphorical) videotape.

Nagy put on show with crossbar challenge

In the world of soccer, a "crossbar challenge" consists of players trying to kick the ball off the crossbar. That concept, it seems, has crossed the Atlantic and made its way into American football.

As seen in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Nagy tried his hand at the challenge during training camp. He threw three passes in the 29-second clip, making contact twice. It's not clear how long the throws were—the camera angle makes it difficult to gauge the distance or see any yardage markers—but they look to be more than mere chip shots.

To underscore the scale of the feat, the Chiefs added the caption: "Your OC can't do this" with a bull's-eye emoji.

Nagy played QB before taking up coaching

While it's easy to think of coaches as less than athletic, that isn't completely accurate. Nagy, for example, has plenty of football pedigree, even if he didn't play in the NFL.

As laid out by the University of Delaware, Nagy made a name for himself in high school but failed to receive much big-time recruiting attention. He ultimately landed with the Fightin' Blue Hens, spending two seasons as a backup quarterback.

During his junior season, the Pennsylvanian assumed the starting job. During his senior year in 2000, however, he really made headlines. He posted 3,436 passing yards and 29 touchdowns as Delaware went 12-2, claimed a share of the A-10 Conference title and reached the NCAA Division I-AA semifinals.

Read more

Nagy left campus with 8,214 passing yards and 58 touchdown passes, but that wasn't enough to punch his ticket to the NFL. He tried out for several teams, failing to make the cut, before landing in the Arena Football League.

In 2009, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a coaching intern. He worked his way up the ranks, and, from there, the rest is history.

If the Chiefs' video is any indication, though, time hasn't damaged Nagy's arm strength or accuracy. He might not be at Mahomes' level, but very few quarterbacks are.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC