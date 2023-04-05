Sports

Travis Kelce's Music Festival Slammed Over Particular Performer—'I'm Out'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been criticized for having Machine Gun Kelly as his headline act at an all-day music festival he is bringing to the city.

A couple of months after winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Kelce is hoping to continue the party feel of recent weeks in Kansas City. He has lined up a number of top acts to perform on Friday, April 28, as the city hosts the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is expected that 20,000 people will snap up tickets for the Kelce Jam, which has Rick Ross, Tech N9ne and Loud Luxury among others performing on the bill.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. The tight end is organizing an all-day music festival in Kansas City, but the headline act is causing a stir. Getty Images

The NFL star, who has a No. 1 podcast with brother Jason, said in a statement about the festival, for which tickets are selling at $50: "The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet... KC just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam - Draft Weekend's biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne, some of KC's best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party!"

It would seem that not everyone is buying into Kelce's enthusiasm for the event, though, with the main reason being that Machine Gun Kelly is the headline act.

The controversial artist, 32, whose real name is Colson Baker, is in a rollercoaster relationship with Transformers actress Megan Fox. The pair were spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hawaii amid rumors that they had called a break on their romance.

There had been accusations that Kelly had cheated on Fox, so threatening their wedding plans. The actress, 36, has now removed her ring.

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, with the musician proposing in January 2022.

Fox said on Instagram, before deactivating her account, that infidelity had occurred. People magazine has reported that sources close to the actress have said that she is "having a hard time trusting" Kelly.

Not everyone is buying into Kelly headlining the music festival, and a number of people commented on Kelce's post announcing the event.

One of the first to comment was someone who simply wrote: "MGK?? Im out."

Another complained about Rick Ross not being given the top slot, writing: "It's a sad day for hip-hop when Machine Gun Kelly's name is headlining over Rick Ross."

A third commenter questioned: "cmon kelce mgk??? nahhh."

Another user suggested that they would pay more to go to the festival if Kelly was dropped, commenting, "drop MGK and we'll pay double $$$."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have had a rocky relationship since meeting on a film set in 2020. Getty Images

Another commenter wrote that they should be compensated for coming to Kelce's Kansas City music festival: "You should pay me to have to suffer through machine gun Kelly."

There were also a number of people who asked why there were no female artists announced on the bill. One user commented: "Really MGK? And where's the female representation? We need some Meg[an] the[e] Stallion in that mix or something. Come on Travis...you're getting the side eye on this one."

Newsweek has emailed representatives for Kelce Jam for more details.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

