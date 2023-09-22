Rescue and Adoption

Internet Falls In Love With Two Senior Chihuahuas Having A 'Rave Pee Party'

By Rebecca Nicholson
Rescue and Adoption Animal Rescue Pets Dogs

A foster mom for pets has been praised online after hosting a "rave pee party" for her senior pups.

In a video shared to TikTok that now has over 370,00 likes, @allthefosterpups showed her two foster dogs, Spinach and Artichoke, wearing flashing collars while the 2014 house track "Tsunami" by DVBBS & Borgeous plays.

In the video caption, the foster mom said: "Spinach and Artichoke are a bonded pair available for adoption from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco.

two senior chihuahua's
A stock image of two senior chihuahuas. A "rave pee party" has delighted people online. Getty Images

"Spinach is 10 years young and she weighs 20lbs.

"Artichoke is 9 years young and weighs 11lbs."

Senior dogs should be let out to go to the toilet every four to six hours, but this depends on their breed, weight and if any health issues are present.

Though many people tend to look for puppies, senior dogs can be just as loyal, adorable, and adoptable as younger ones, and they can make perfect companions.

However, according to the ASPCA, older dogs are about only 25 percent as likely to get adopted than their younger counterparts and can end up spending their last years at a shelter, or worse, being euthanized to make space for more "adoptable dogs."

Each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Users in the comment section couldn't help but fall in love with the senior pair, with one user commenting: "My senior dog has the same light up collar and we call it his rave necklace."

Another commented: "Him yawning at the rave is me."

A third said: "Their names are Spinach and Artichoke??!! That's so cute!"

And one user asked: "Genuine question, do the flashing lights not bother them? I feel like especially as a senior, they would be more disorientating"

The foster mom, Lisa, responded: "No, they don't seem to bother them at all!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

