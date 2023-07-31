Chihuahua Climbing Tall Garden Fence Goes Viral: 'Mission Impossible'

A very agile Chihuahua has left the internet in stitches after a video of the dog climbing a tall fence without any issues went viral.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok earlier this July by the dog's owner, under the username @carlosalbertoga355. In it, the small pup, which some users nicknamed "spider dog", can be seen climbing up a garden fence, getting off on the other side unharmed in under 15 seconds.

Chihuahuas, which used to be the dogs of the Aztec nobility of Mexico, are quick learners, eager to please, and respond well to positive training methods, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). They can also successfully compete in dog sports, like agility and obedience tests.

A Chihuahua climbing a fence. A similar dog climbing a garden fence without hesitation has gone viral. Getty Images

To the ancient Mexican nobility, the breed was so sacred that, when an aristocrat died, a Chihuahua was sacrificed and buried or cremated with them. The nobles believed that the dog's spirit would "guide the dead person's soul through the underworld," as reported by the AKC.

Another fun fact about Chihuahuas is that they were bred for warm temperatures, which makes the perfect dogs for people who like to dress their pup in jackets or sweaters.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 15 million views and almost 410,000 likes on the platform.

One user, user5948465966151, commented: "Thanks for posting this. I have an identical chihuahua and had no idea they could do this. Now I know to never get a fence like this one." And Jose A Negrete wrote: "He should be in [the] next mission impossible!!!" Dakota added: "Look at him climb!"

Meegan Ann posted: "Meanwhile, my chihuahua is curled up under a blanket refusing to budge from the warmth unless she hears the pupperoni bag opening." And Tizzy158 wrote: "Omg [oh my god]!!! Didn't break anything." Mel added: "When I crate-trained my chihuahua she would do this and jump on her pillow."

Another user, Mgk1810, commented: "Spider dog to the rescue." And Chucho widit wrote: "EL PETER BARKER." User janners418 added: "I want his determination!" Camila commented: "My chihuahua does that too." And Tammione posted: "Brave little darling."

