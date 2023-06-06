Heartwarming

Laughter at Chihuahua Dancing on Bed While Mom Tries to Change Sheet

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Animals Trends

Chihuahuas can be a divisive dog breed, as people tend to either love them or hate them, but a viral video of one jumping playfully on a bed could make everyone see eye to eye.

Indeed, TikTok users loved this recent video, posted by @itsltllepaula, of a small white Chihuahua living its best life on its owner's bed while they flap the sheet around, and the little dog jumps delightedly around.

"The pure innocence of [unadulterated] happiness... deff just made a core memory for that precious little baby and everyone else."

"Es un poquito loco," the caption reads, which translates as, "He is a little bit crazy."

Chihuahua
A stock image of a Chihuahua. Chihuahuas are one of the smallest and oldest breeds in America. TRAVELARIUM/Getty Images

While they may be small, Chihuahuas have a mighty personality and, like the one in this video, can be highly entertaining pets.

"The Chihuahua is one of the most misunderstood breeds in existence," says animal advice site PetHelpful. "Small in physique but extremely large in personality, they're complicated creatures, and that first impression can thoroughly confuse prospective owners. Some are handsome and many aren't so pleasant to the eye, but either way, the Chihuahua temperament can bring plenty of laughs."

Described as "the national symbol of Mexico" as well as "purse dogs" by the American Kennel Club (AKC), they are among the oldest breed of dog in the Americas, with a lineage that can be traced back to the "ancient kingdoms of pre-Columbian times."

@itslittlepaulaa

Es un poquito loco 🤪🐶 #happy #doglover #MascotasDeTikTok #chihuahuastiktok

♬ Un Poco Loco - From "Coco"/Sped Up Version - Anthony Gonzalez & Gael García Bernal
@itslittlepaulaa

Despite their size, Chihuahuas still need some taming. Without training, "this clever scamp will rule your household like a little Napoleon," says the AKC. "Compact and confident, Chihuahuas are ideal city pets. They are too small for roughhousing with kids, and special care must be taken in cold weather, but Chihuahuas are adaptable as long as they get lots of quality time in their preferred lap."

The smallest breed of dog, with Yorkshire terriers a close second, they typically weigh between 2 and 6 pounds and can be around 6 to 9 inches tall, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

TikTok Users loved the adorable video.

"I just woke up in a sad mood and this made me smile, thank you!," commented one user. "This doggy made me feel better today," said another.

Newsweek has reached out to @itslittlepaulaa via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC