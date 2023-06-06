Laughter at Chihuahua Dancing on Bed While Mom Tries to Change Sheet

Chihuahuas can be a divisive dog breed, as people tend to either love them or hate them, but a viral video of one jumping playfully on a bed could make everyone see eye to eye.

Indeed, TikTok users loved this recent video, posted by @itsltllepaula, of a small white Chihuahua living its best life on its owner's bed while they flap the sheet around, and the little dog jumps delightedly around.

"The pure innocence of [unadulterated] happiness... deff just made a core memory for that precious little baby and everyone else."

"Es un poquito loco," the caption reads, which translates as, "He is a little bit crazy."

While they may be small, Chihuahuas have a mighty personality and, like the one in this video, can be highly entertaining pets.

"The Chihuahua is one of the most misunderstood breeds in existence," says animal advice site PetHelpful. "Small in physique but extremely large in personality, they're complicated creatures, and that first impression can thoroughly confuse prospective owners. Some are handsome and many aren't so pleasant to the eye, but either way, the Chihuahua temperament can bring plenty of laughs."

Described as "the national symbol of Mexico" as well as "purse dogs" by the American Kennel Club (AKC), they are among the oldest breed of dog in the Americas, with a lineage that can be traced back to the "ancient kingdoms of pre-Columbian times."

Despite their size, Chihuahuas still need some taming. Without training, "this clever scamp will rule your household like a little Napoleon," says the AKC. "Compact and confident, Chihuahuas are ideal city pets. They are too small for roughhousing with kids, and special care must be taken in cold weather, but Chihuahuas are adaptable as long as they get lots of quality time in their preferred lap."

The smallest breed of dog, with Yorkshire terriers a close second, they typically weigh between 2 and 6 pounds and can be around 6 to 9 inches tall, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

TikTok Users loved the adorable video.

"I just woke up in a sad mood and this made me smile, thank you!," commented one user. "This doggy made me feel better today," said another.

