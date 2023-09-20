Heartwarming

Chihuahua Melts Hearts for Napping Spot on 'Very Warm' Great Dane Brother

A Chihuahua puppy has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him taking a nap on top of his big brother went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Monday by the pets' owner, under the username Lauren_nicol30, the small Chihuahua can be seen climbing on top of his big brother, a Great Dane called Dallas, and taking a nap right there.

The hilarious post, which quickly gained millions of views, came with a caption that read: "Big bro is [a] very warm place for a nap."

Stock image of a Great Dane and a Chihuahua. A dog owner has melted hearts on social media after showing her little Chihuahua sleeping on top of her great Dane. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Great Danes are usually good with other dogs, but as with any other breed, interaction with other pets should be monitored to avoid problems. Many dogs can turn aggressive to each other if not socialized properly.

While Great Danes are considered to be among the friendliest dogs, according to pet wellness experts at PetKeen, they may involuntarily end up hurting smaller pets during playtime. That's because they don't understand their size and strength compared to other pets.

The PetKeen website explained: "Great Danes are also good with children! They love their company, and have a natural protective instinct with small kids. They enjoy playing with them, but just like with other pets, they may unintentionally hurt little children because of their size and strength.

"Because of this, it is recommended that you do not leave your Great Dane to play with them unsupervised, to prevent any unwanted accidents. Despite these cases of accidental injury, Great Danes are gentle in nature and can learn how to appropriately gauge their level of play with little children."

@lauren_nicol30

big bro is very warm place for a nap #greatdane #teacupchihuahua

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Dallas' video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.2 million views and 103,500 likes on the platform.

One user, Lisa Stone Martin, commented: "Sweet jaysus that's adorable!!" And Starynights64 said: "Smooth operator looked at pip squeak....not again." Helen added: "That's what big dogs are for. warmth and a cozy bed."

Chante Stewart wrote: "When we had our first great Dane his name was Remington and then my mom rescued an apple-head chihuahua and named him Bullet."

Another user, Jeanette, commented: "Lil' baby needs some Velcro to keep from sliding down that sweet gentle giant." And Biggun88 added: "I had a chi and a rottie. The Rottie had to stay at the vet for 3 days and we took her brother Chi to see her every day."

Newsweek reached out to Lauren_nicol30 for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

