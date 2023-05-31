Chihuahua Obsessed With Sucking Thumbs Melts Hearts: 'Precious'

One Chihuahua's unusual obsession with sucking thumbs has melted hearts.

Hercules, who is now 10 years old, has loved to suck thumbs ever since he was a tiny puppy.

"First I thought he was playing but then I realized he was actually suckling on my thumb like a little baby. Melted my heart instantly," owner Alysha Clinton told Newsweek.

Clinton shared a video of Hercules' unusual thumb-sucking habit on the popular Facebook group Dogspotting Society where it has delighted dog lovers.

"He'll come up and gently grab your thumb and move your arm into position, lay down and suckle away, it's so weird, but kind of precious too," wrote Clinton on the Facebook post.

Hercules the dog loves to suck thumbs. His owner told Newsweek how his adorable habit melted their heart. Alysha Clinton

Despite looking a little like biting, Clinton explained that Hercules is very gentle. "It never hurts. He's very gentle when he does it, even when I pull my hand away he will very gently use his teeth to pull it back into position," said the loving owner.

Dogs can suckle on blankets, soft toys and even thumbs for a variety of reasons, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"Puppies separated from their mothers too soon may suck on blankets for comfort," the AKC says. Puppies are born with an instinct to suckle at their mother's teats, and just like human babies suck on thumbs or pacifiers, some dogs don't grow out of the habit.

Unless this sucking behavior becomes obsessive, it is harmless and quite common. Hercules isn't the only one either, last year a Doberman's unusual nighttime routine, including sucking, baffled dog lovers.

"He has a habit of gravitating to men we meet and he'll jump up on them and start trying to suck their thumb," said Clinton. "It's hilarious to watch them get spooked exclaiming, 'Why is your dog trying to suck my thumb?!?' It's so funny."

Pictures of Hercules out and about showing off his brightly colored dog-safe dye that often puts a smile on stranger's faces. Alysha Clinton

Small but mighty, Hercules has always been a great friend to his loving owner.

"My favorite things about Hercules is that he's such a intuitive dog," said Clinton. "He's super friendly and welcoming to everyone. If you're upset or especially anxious, he'll jump right up on your lap and dig at your hand and make you focus on petting him and when you're crying he'll come running and lick your tears away."

The charming and sassy chihuahua breed is the 34th most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the AKC, and Clinton explained that her pup often creates smiles in the street.

"My most favorite thing about him is that he makes people on the street smile," the owner said. "I dye his tail fun colors—with pet safe dye of course—and it gets people smiling, then when they hear his name is Hercules it makes them smile even more."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.