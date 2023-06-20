Laughter As Chihuahua Steals Woman's Husband: 'Can't Even Blame Him'

No one wants to see their partner giving their attention to someone else, but this TikTok user didn't expect her husband to be so besotted by a tiny puppy.

The adorable video was posted by @louthechichi and shows the poster's husband being totally infatuated by Nala, a long-haired Chihuahua puppy. As Nala strutted over to the husband, he couldn't resist picking her up and giving her all of his attention.

Written over the viral video, the caption reads: "POV: My parents' puppy stole my husband," and the clip has already amassed over 259,000 views since it was posted on June 14.

As the footage shows a montage of the poster's husband blowing kisses to Nala, hugging her tightly, and being playful with her, many TikTok users have loved the adorable bond between the two.

A stock image of a man caring for a Chihuahua. A viral clip of a husband besotted by a Chihuahua has left internet users in hysterics. Davizro/Getty Images

Fortunately, the poster wasn't too dismayed about Nala stealing her husband, adding that they "can't even blame him for falling in love" with the small puppy.

Chihuahuas are a much-loved breed, infamous for their tiny size which keeps them under eight inches tall. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), their small frame shouldn't exceed six pounds, and though they may be small, they are still mighty.

Often the smallest dog in the dog park, Chihuahuas aren't afraid to be vocal as they have a very alert temperament and are considered highly intelligent. Amusingly, the AKC also suggests that Chihuahuas "seem well aware of how cute they are," and they know it can often work in their favor.

As they don't need much exercise, Chihuahuas can usually do enough physical activity simply by following their owners around a small space, so the AKC discourages owners from exercising them too much. This small breed, often considered a handbag dog, was ranked 34 in the 2022 list of popular dog breeds, showing that they remain a firm favorite among dog lovers.

The poster, from Montreal, regularly shares videos of Nala's adorable antics which has helped her earn an impressive following online, with over 2.1 million followers on TikTok so far.

The adorable clip, with more than 31,600 likes already, has received many comments from people who can't get enough of the sweet duo.

One comment reads: "How could anyone resist that precious little princess?"

Another person commented: "Look at the bliss on her face."

"That pup could steal everyone's man," wrote another TikTok user.

Newsweek reached out to @louthechichi via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.