Heartwarming

Laughter As Chihuahua Steals Woman's Husband: 'Can't Even Blame Him'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Animals TikTok

No one wants to see their partner giving their attention to someone else, but this TikTok user didn't expect her husband to be so besotted by a tiny puppy.

The adorable video was posted by @louthechichi and shows the poster's husband being totally infatuated by Nala, a long-haired Chihuahua puppy. As Nala strutted over to the husband, he couldn't resist picking her up and giving her all of his attention.

Written over the viral video, the caption reads: "POV: My parents' puppy stole my husband," and the clip has already amassed over 259,000 views since it was posted on June 14.

As the footage shows a montage of the poster's husband blowing kisses to Nala, hugging her tightly, and being playful with her, many TikTok users have loved the adorable bond between the two.

Man dotes over Chihuahua puppy
A stock image of a man caring for a Chihuahua. A viral clip of a husband besotted by a Chihuahua has left internet users in hysterics. Davizro/Getty Images

Fortunately, the poster wasn't too dismayed about Nala stealing her husband, adding that they "can't even blame him for falling in love" with the small puppy.

Chihuahuas are a much-loved breed, infamous for their tiny size which keeps them under eight inches tall. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), their small frame shouldn't exceed six pounds, and though they may be small, they are still mighty.

Often the smallest dog in the dog park, Chihuahuas aren't afraid to be vocal as they have a very alert temperament and are considered highly intelligent. Amusingly, the AKC also suggests that Chihuahuas "seem well aware of how cute they are," and they know it can often work in their favor.

As they don't need much exercise, Chihuahuas can usually do enough physical activity simply by following their owners around a small space, so the AKC discourages owners from exercising them too much. This small breed, often considered a handbag dog, was ranked 34 in the 2022 list of popular dog breeds, showing that they remain a firm favorite among dog lovers.

The poster, from Montreal, regularly shares videos of Nala's adorable antics which has helped her earn an impressive following online, with over 2.1 million followers on TikTok so far.

The adorable clip, with more than 31,600 likes already, has received many comments from people who can't get enough of the sweet duo.

@louthechichi

Can’t even blame him for falling in love with puppy Nala 🥹

♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix - CasaDi

One comment reads: "How could anyone resist that precious little princess?"

Another person commented: "Look at the bliss on her face."

"That pup could steal everyone's man," wrote another TikTok user.

Newsweek reached out to @louthechichi via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC