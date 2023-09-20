Funny

Dramatic Chihuahua's Visit To Vet After Tiny 'Paper Cut' Resurfaces Online

By
Film stars may want to step aside after watching this chihuahua's Oscar-worthy performance, which has gone viral for the second time.

Former stray dog Jaqweenie's acting skills are unmatched as he managed to trick his owners into believing he had broken his paw in the park. But when they got to the vets, they realized it was all an act as the vets discovered just a tiny "paper cut."

Jaqweenie's owner, Jean, recently reposted the dramatic ordeal that took place in 2021. The clip was shared to a page dedicated to the dog and his furry friend, @sharkybobarky, and has racked up 10 million views since it resurfaced on August 22.

Dramatic dog
The left screenshot shows Jaqweenie being examined by a vet and the right shows him lounging on the sofa while "milking" his injury. Jean/Instagram/sharkybobarky

Speaking to Newsweek, Jean said: "I reposted it on Instagram recently after he had a traumatic run in with a mosquito. Thank goodness for insurance because this boy has some sensitive feet!"

During the Instagram clip, Jaqweenie can be seen trembling in the park holding one of his hind legs up. The following few clips show the dog being checked over by a vet who takes his blood pressure and examines his leg to make sure his knee hasn't popped out of the joint. Eventually, they found the injury and it wasn't as bad as Jaqweenie thought.

The on-screen text states: "Finally discovered the tiniest cut on his paw. Like so tiny it didn't even bleed."

The vet described the wound as a "paper cut," leaving his owners far from happy to fork out $150 on the bill. Despite this minor injury, Jaqweenie refused to drop the act and insisted on being carried and demand attention from Jean and her partner Kirby.

The end clip shows Jaqweenie slowly walking towards the kitchen, with on-screen text saying: "He somehow finds the strength to walk to the kitchen for dinner time."

Jean, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Newsweek: "He was a stray the first year of his life and he had a wonky lower tooth that was literally poking a hole in his mouth. It was wearing away the bone and about to pierce his sinus cavity.

"Luckily I found a good dentist who pulled it and fixed the hole. Because of this history, I assumed he had a pretty high pain tolerance. Clearly I was wrong!"

So far, the video has racked up over one million likes and many pet owners have commented to share their tales.

One said: "Oh my god I almost rushed my cat to the vet one time because there was this weird blood completely caked in between all her toe beans. I got terrified an immediately thought she somehow tore open her entire back paw... it was the wax from a Babybel cheese that got stuck between her toes."

"Vet here - I've had dogs come in with the tiniest cuts, acting like their legs fallen off. I've also had dogs who've ripped massive gaping wounds/severe penetrating injuries, bouncing around asking for biscuits and/or a cuddle. Natural selection tries its absolute damned hardest," said another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

