Hearts Melt As Chihuahua Has To Wear a Pretend in Harness To Feel Included

Dog harnesses have increased dramatically in popularity in recent years, and many experts agree that they are safer and more comfortable for your dog than a collar.

One Chihuahua on TikTok disagrees, and would rather avoid wearing a harness, but still wants to be involved in the ritual of getting ready before a walk.

In the video posted by TikTok user @criticaltubbinstein which has over 1.4 million views, she explains that Frankie the black Chihuahua "gets carried most of the walk per his insistence but getting ready is half the fun."

A stock image of a Chihuahua wearing a harness.

"When you don't get a harness but you'd like to be included," reads the text, and in the video, Frankie can be seen running over to his owner and patiently waiting in front of her, while she pretends to fasten his harness around him. "Alright, you're good to go," she says as Frankie happily runs towards the front door.

"That was absolutely precious!!" commented one TikTok user.

While Frankie may not want to wear a harness and prefers to be carried on walks, it's recommended that Chihuahua owners use a harness instead of a collar due to their fragile windpipes, according to pet nutrition experts Purina.

"Collars may give you better control and require less physical strength from you as you're walking your dog than harnesses, depending on your dog's size," said the American Kennel Club (AKC) in an article on their website, "If the fit is too loose, your dog may be able to wiggle out and escape; this is especially true for dogs like Greyhounds and Whippets, whose heads are often smaller than their necks." Collars may also contribute to "back pain, throat damage, and other discomfort," they added.

Harnesses may be a more comfortable option for your dog, and may help reduce tracheal collapse, which is a "hacking cough often brought on by excitement, exercise, drinking water, or extreme temperatures," said the AKC, as well as helping to reduce back pain in your dog.

Users in the comments loved the sweet video.

"My daughter has to pretend to put contacts in our dog's eyes every time she puts on hers," said one user.

"Too cute!! It took me way too long to realize my other dog wanted a pretend insulin shot and treat like his diabetic bro," commented another user. Another TikTok user shared, "I have to unclip my dogs leash before she goes upstairs.. even when she isnt wearing one hahaha."

