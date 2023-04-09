U.S.

Orlando Easter Shooting: Child Among Dead As Gunman Shot by Police

By
U.S. Crime Shooting Orlando Florida

Four people are dead, including a child, in an Easter Sunday shooting in Orlando, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Grand Street at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a domestic violence incident.

On arrival, officers heard gunshots from inside the home, the police department said in a news release.

The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers, who returned fire. The man was transported to the hospital and confirmed dead.

Officers entered the home and found three people inside with gunshot wounds. Two adults died at the scene and a child was transported to hospital, where they died.

The two officers who shot the suspect were not hurt and are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney's office, the police department said.

The Orlando Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation.

Officers had their body worn cameras on during the incident and footage from those camera will be made available to the public within 30 days, per policy, the department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Police stock photo
Stock photo. Four people were killed in an Easter Sunday shooting in Orlando, Florida. iStock
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC