News

Child Found Dead Inside Vehicle in Parking Lot: Police

By
News Crime Homicide Death New York

A child has been found dead inside a vehicle left at a New York State parking lot, according to police.

Suffolk County police on Long Island were notified that the body of a child had been found close to the Smithtown train station at about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

"Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child found in a vehicle in a Smithtown parking lot," a police spokesperson told Newsweek.

Child abuse and neglect are common issues in the U.S., and at least 1 in 7 children experienced one form of abuse in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC said that in 2020, 1,750 children across the country died as a result of abuse and neglect.

Stock image of a police car
Stock image of a police car. A child has been found dead inside a vehicle left at a New York state parking lot, according to police. Getty

Police did not reveal any further information about the child's age or gender and whether the death is being treated as suspicious.

There was also no comment about whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the child's death. It is also not known how long the child's body had been in the vehicle before being discovered.

Police wearing light blue gloves were seen removing what appeared to be a car seat from a red Jeep Grand Cherokee and placing it into a large brown paper bag, according News12 Long Island.

There were 918 recorded homicide deaths in New York state in 2021, the CDC said. It added that when adjusted for the population, the homicide death rate in the Empire State was 4.8 per every 100,000 people.

Read more

The CDC said that the number of children between ages 1 and 14 who died across the U.S. in 2021 was 9,791. It added that the number of children ages 1 and 4 whose deaths were listed as homicides was 309.

According to the CDC, 188 children aged between 5 and 9 were listed to have died as a result of homicide, and 298 children between 10 and 14 were recorded as homicide deaths.

There have been other tragic instances across the U.S. where children have died after being found in cars.

In March, a 2-year-old was left alone in a car for five hours by his father and the child's father allegedly noticed he left the toddler inside the car. Officers started lifesaving measures when they found the child and helped transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The father, James Fidele, was arrested and charged with leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle and causing great bodily harm.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC