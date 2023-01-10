Adorable 1-Year-Old Greeting Dad With Birthday Balloons Caught on Camera

TikTok has once again proven that the world loves a good heartwarming family video after a clip of a 1-year-old giving his father some balloons on his birthday racked up over 70 million views and 8 million likes.

In the video, posted by user Sandra, @sandracol326, her husband walks through the door as the 1-year-old walks towards him, holding out balloons for his father. His father immediately breaks into a smile, bending down to his level, saying, "Hi baby! Oh my god, my love!"

The caption reads, "Today is my husband's birthday! Our son just turned one a few months ago and just started learning how to walk. He waited by the garage door for daddy to get home from work to give him his birthday balloons. The sweetest moment ever!"

Is It Safe To Put Children on TikTok?



Despite the innocent nature and obvious popularity, is it ever a good idea to put videos of children and babies on social media?

From sonograms to toddlers, parents love sharing their children on social media, but the practice remains controversial.

Parenting advice site Parenting Education argue that: "From embarrassing pictures or videos coming back to haunt your kids through cyberbullying as they grow up, to child predators taking screenshots of photos or finding your child's locations, there are many concerns and potential dangers to consider you post photos or videos of your kids on the internet."

TikTok was launched in September 2016 and while babies and toddlers are often immune to what the world thinks about them, that quickly changes.

Company Hacked, whose aim is to keep young people safe online, report: "From the age of five and onwards, children begin to develop a sense of their own identity. It can be devastating to children when they realize how much of their early lives have been shared online without their consent.

"Even if they don't show signs of this upset at age five, they probably won't thank you when their peers start finding this content in their teen years."

As seen with this video, children attract large numbers of views on social media and Hacked asserts that "posting many images of your child as they grow up could make them a target for child predators. The risk only grows if you're not careful about sharing your personal information online."

What Do TikTok Users Think?



The video attracted over 47,000 comments, with user Party City saying, "'My love' has us ugly crying. How adorable!"

Another user, Cathyknight911, described the video as the "most adorable thing I've ever seen," while Karma exclaimed, "How many times have I watched this?"

Newsweek has reached out to @sandracol326 for comment.