Child Rescued From Home With Dozens of Dead Dogs: Police

A child was rescued from a New Jersey home that was filled with dozens of dead and malnourished dogs, according to police.

Evesham Township Police, who operate just east of Philadelphia, were alerted to reports of suspected animal cruelty on Monday, August 28.

When officers arrived at the property, they found more than 30 dead dogs throughout the home in addition to a child who was found inside.

A Facebook post shared by the police department on August 29 said: "Officers also found that the conditions in the residence were extremely poor due to the amount of deceased animals throughout the home.

"A juvenile was also found to be living in the home and was removed by police due to the unhealthy conditions."

The child was then taken into the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency. Newsweek has contacted the Evesham Township Police for comment via email.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the U.S.

The CDC estimated the "total lifetime economic burden" associated with child abuse and neglect was about $592 billion in 2018.

More than 10 million animals are abused annually in the U.S. alone, according to the World Animal Foundation.

The Evesham Township police statement said: "Officers found 14 dogs were found to be living in the residence, along with numerous cats and rabbits. Officers found in excess of 30 deceased dogs in the residence, throughout the living space of the home.

"Nine dogs have been transported to the Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital, with several in extremely poor health. One dog was in such poor health, that euthanization was required.

"The Evesham Township Police Department is currently working with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office to process the scene.

"The investigation has generated information that as many as 100 dogs have died in this home, many of which are present in the home or are suspected to have been buried on the property."

Rebecca Halback, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were apprehended and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty.

Lecony was taken to the Burlington County Jail and Halback is being evaluated at a nearby hospital for an unrelated medical condition and will be lodged in jail once she is cleared for incarceration.

They will be held at the jail until a detention hearing at the Burlington County Superior Court has been lodged.

Evesham police have asked anyone who has information related to this ongoing investigation, including anyone who provided animals to the residents of this home, to contact them at 856-983-1116.