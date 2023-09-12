'Childish' Woman Refusing to Remove Brother's Ex From Wedding Photos Backed

Internet users have backed a woman who refused to get her wedding pictures edited to remove her brother's ex-girlfriend after her whole family tried to force her to.

In a post shared on Reddit last Friday, under the username u/Affectionate_Newt360, she wrote that she got married two years ago and invited all of her siblings' partners. This included his brother's then-girlfriend, with whom he broke up soon after.

Marni Goldman, certified life coach and author of True to Myself: Peace, Love, Marni, told Newsweek that, in the grand scheme of life, petty matters hold no significance, and the bride is absolutely correct that this isn't her problem.

The poster wrote: "When we were doing the family pictures he wanted his girlfriend in the pictures. I said we could do some with her and some without. He got mad that I allowed my sister to have her fiance in all the pictures and my other brother was allowed to have his boyfriend of five years but that I had the audacity to exclude his girlfriend of the week."

At the time, her parents got involved in the argument, and since they were paying for the pictures, they forced her to include the girl in most family photos. Investopedia, a financial media website, says the bride's family is typically the one that pays for the wedding, although this tradition is rapidly changing. Couples are increasingly choosing to handle at least half of the wedding expenses on their own.

The poster added: "Now my brother is engaged and we had the family over last weekend. His fiancee saw our wedding picture on the wall and got into a fight with my brother. He never told her that he had been in a serious relationship with her nemesis.

"He tried explaining that they only dated a very short while. She called b******* because she was included in the family picture," the poster wrote. "She asked to see our wedding album. Sure enough, the girl was in multiple pictures with the family and the in-laws."

Because of her brother's girlfriend, now the whole family is asking the poster to either take her wedding pictures down or get her brother's ex removed.

"I said that it was expensive so [brother] would have to pay for it. He tried complaining to our parents," the poster added. "They said that I was being childish. I reminded them that they were the ones who insisted I give in to him. I said that they were welcome to pay for the editing. They said I was a jerk and that they already paid for the pictures once."

Goldman said: "Having control over the finances doesn't equate to having control over every decision; in this case, paying for the photography. The situation raises several questions. Why is the family so easily influenced by the brother's wishes? Why should the woman have to alter her wedding photos, memories from her special day, for the insecurities of her brother's fiancée?

"The family appears to prioritize the brother's happiness and relationships over anyone. The brother's new fiancée's reaction to the photo is also indicative of deeper, unresolved issues," Goldman added. "It suggests that she may be grappling with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy, using the photo as a scapegoat for her emotional turmoil. The fact that she views the ex-girlfriend as a 'nemesis' underlines a sense of competition, further enhancing her insecurities. Could've, would've, should've. It's ridiculous anybody would dwell on this."

Goldman said that it seems unjust to allow these insecurities to dictate the changes to someone's wedding photos.

"These photos serve as a reminder of her special day, not those of her brother or his fiancée," she added. "The fiancé needs to address her insecurities rather than project them onto objects like a photo. The picture isn't the problem; the unhealed fiancé is.

"Communicate openly about your feelings and establish boundaries. Never allow yourself to be intimidated or bullied by family members," Goldman said. "It's not only OK but also necessary to prioritize yourself and your happiness. Agreeing to this sets the precedence of how you will allow yourself to be treated. Nobody can tell you what you can, or cannot do."

The Reddit post quickly went viral and has so far received over 12,000 upvotes and more than 1,100 comments on the platform.

One user, gremfree, commented: "Sounds like you saw something like this coming and suggested not having her in every picture. He insisted, now he's trying to make it your problem. Too bad for him."

User elsie78 posted: "You're right, this is their doing and they can pay for it if they want. Had they not pressured you in the first place, he wouldn't be in this situation. Notice - not YOUR situation, this is his issue to deal with."

GlitzBlitz added: "I feel your pain, OP. My brother's girlfriend of three years was included in all of our family photos. Little did I know that they had broken up two weeks prior but he still took her because she 'already had the dress.' Eighteen years and I still want to strangle my brother."

