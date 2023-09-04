News

Children Playing in Abandoned House Find Burned Human Remains Inside

By
News Crime Argentina Police

Children who had been playing in an abandoned house found a burned body inside a sandbag.

Police officers in Rosario, 190 miles north of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, were alerted to the grisly discovery at the property in the Villa Fantasma neighborhood on Saturday, September 2.

When officers arrived, they found the body was charred and in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the TN network. The news outlet Rio Negro said that police confirmed the body was male and added it was a large part of the torso that had been burned.

As of September 2, 168 violent deaths have been recorded in the city, with the majority being linked to the drug trade, according to Rio Negro.

stock image of police in Argentina
A lineup of police officers in Argentina. The burned body was found by children playing in an abandoned house. Getty

Investigators are now working to determine whether there are more bodies located in a grave near the house as they noticed disturbed earth close by.

Police officers also suspect there could be more victims in the area as they found locks of hair that appeared as though they were not from the burned body. The strands have been handed over to investigators who will analyze it and confirm whether they belong to another person.

While police investigators did not tell the outlets whether the death was suspicious, the body was discovered in an area of Rosario known for its drug-related crime.

Mayor Elvio Cotterli told the outlet Diario Uno: "The city is appalled. We heard it with sadness and concern.

"We are all very sad about what is happening. The prosecution and prosecutors have to move forward with the investigation," Cotterli added.

Drug-related crime is also an issue that affects millions of Americans each year, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS).

It said that an estimated 47,380 Americans are arrested annually for the sale and manufacture of heroin, cocaine, and derivative products.

The NCDAS added some 227,655 Americans are arrested each year for the possession of heroin, cocaine and derivative products, with 1.16 million Americans apprehended for the sale, manufacture, or possession of illegal substances.

The number of arrests made between 2019 and 2020 dropped by more than 400,000, although this could be due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Finally, 72,100 prisoners are sentenced to federal prisons for drug-related crimes, and another 171,300 prisoners are sent to state ones for the same narcotics crimes.

Newsweek has contacted officers at Santa Fe Police Department for their comment via its social media pages.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC