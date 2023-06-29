Mass Food Poisoning at Summer Health Camp as Multiple Children Hospitalized

A large number of children have reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning at a summer health camp in Russia's southeastern Amur Oblast, according to local authorities.

The regional prosecutor's office said 70 children fell sick at the White Mountains camp, with symptoms including abdominal pain and vomiting. Eight were hospitalized and the camp was suspended, state-run news agency Tass reported.

Reports that children had fallen ill at the health camp began circulating on social media on Thursday, sparking an investigation into how the facility had complied with sanitary and hygienic requirements.

A file photo of a mother holding the hand of a sick child. Seventy children reported food-poisoning symptoms at a summer health camp in Russia’s southeastern Amur Oblast. Getty Images

Some 275 children were at the White Mountains camp, which is described on its website as a children's sanatorium recreation camp located in a "beautiful place surrounded by mixed forests on the banks of the Bureya River, in an ecologically clean area far from populated areas."

The camp has been running for 18 years, drawing children from various parts of the Amur Oblast and Russia's Far East. Every year there are three to four spring shifts and four summer shifts, lasting between 10 and 21 days, as well as two autumn shifts lasting 18 days.

"All conditions have been created for a good rest for children, the development of their creative and cognitive activity, familiarization with the cultural traditions of the White Mountains," the website says.

"At 03:00 Moscow time, 8 children were hospitalized on June 29. The activities of the camp were suspended. The children were separated, the issue of taking them home is being decided," a statement from the local authorities said, state-run news agency Tass reported. It described the camp as the largest in the Amur region.

The affected children were examined by infectious diseases doctors and a pediatrician.

The region's governor, Vasily Orlov, instructed the regional ministry of education and science and local municipalities to ramp up checks on all health camps in the area.

State-run news agency RIA Novosti cited the regional prosecutor's office as saying that a probe has been launched into the "poisoning" of minors in the White Mountains camp.

The Russian Baza Telegram channel reported that those affected had eaten at the camp's local canteen a day earlier.

"Most likely, they picked up the infection in the dining room," the channel said.

The White Mountains camp says that it provides a wide range of medical services, and that passing a health course while there "helps to restore strength, increases the resistance of the child's body to colds."

"On the 10 hectares of the territory of the White Mountains, all conditions have been created in order to have fun and usefully spend time, relax, improve your health, express yourself, feel your importance, and do what you love," the website states.

Facilities include a modern sports hall, an indoor year-round pool and a heated outdoor pool, various sports grounds with artificial turf, outdoor fitness equipment and play facilities, a football field, a tennis court, a 3D cinema room, table tennis and a buffet.

The camp's second summer intake began on June 25, and was supposed to run until July 15 at a cost of 43,000 rubles ($492). The cost covers accommodation, five meals a day, and an "entertainment program."

