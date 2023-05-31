China and India: Important Yet Different

Recent headlines highlighted how India has surpassed China as the largest nation in terms of population with some 1.4 billion people. Yes, their population sizes are comparable. But as someone who has invested in and written about both countries for more than thirty years, these two giants vary wildly across many economic, political, and social metrics. But both are immensely important and should be better understood for both opportunities and potential future challenges.

The First Mover and Fast Follower

For much of the 20th century, both countries struggled with large populations and poverty through the early 1980s. But then China leaped forward. How did this happen?

By the late 1970s, China adopted a variety of economic reforms, sparking one of history's great developmental miracles. Its Communist government incorporated free market forces and opened the economy to private enterprise and incentives, along with foreign capital. I witnessed this firsthand as my family started a mainland business in the mid-1980s, producing winter gloves that tapped into China's vast labor pool.

For the last forty years, China attracted trillions in foreign direct investment (FDI). Like my family, businesses around the world saw China not only as a great place to make gloves, toasters, or flatscreen TVs, but also as a vast market for potential sales expansion. All helped make China the "World's Factory" and heart of the globe's vast supply chain in electronics, automobiles, and many industrial goods. In contrast, India attracted less than 10% of this FDI amount.

China also has invested more in human capital. As a result, it has dramatically higher literacy rates than India (96.8% versus 74.4%), and longer life expectancy (78 years versus 70.5). Coupled with the government's enormous investment in infrastructure over the last generation, China now boasts the world's second-largest economy on a nominal GDP basis, but has been the world's largest on a Purchase Power Parity (PPP) basis for years according to the World Bank — and more than double India's size. China also trades with the most countries, has the second-largest stock market, and is a major player in artificial intelligence and other technologies. In some ways, it is decades ahead of India in terms of development, and the Milken Institute ranks China at 40th in terms of economic attractiveness for foreigners versus 71st for India.

Some believe the difference in economic development speed has been their different political systems. China's one-party, autocratic centralized government has allowed for quick decision-making, which has helped fuel its historic economic growth since the late 1980s. On the other hand, India's liberal democracy is more open with greater input from a broader range of stakeholders, including a vibrant private sector. Some suggest these political differences have allowed China to get things done faster than in India.

But don't underestimate India and its future opportunities for business. The country has been growing impressively in the last two decades, now faster than China in GDP percentage terms. Morgan Stanley believes the country should become the world's third largest economy by 2027, surpassing Japan and Germany, and the third-largest stock market by 2030. Like China, India has a growing middle class that could swell past 250 million by 2050, making it potentially one of the world's biggest consumer markets.

China may also hit the "middle-income trap" and face some headwinds, including an aging, shrinking workforce that will certainly impede future growth. Moreover, China's miraculous rise has led many in the West to view it as a major geopolitical rival to the U.S., something highlighted by the recent balloon incident.

Even though trade between the two countries tops $500 billion each year, rising rhetoric and retaliatory economic sanctions may lead to legal and/or cultural obstacles to doing business with each other, a view intensified by China's close relationships with Russia. Sanctions between the U.S. and China also have increased in recent years. Moreover, some studies suggest there's been a steady, nationalistic "Buy China" trend in China, including boycotts of many foreign-made items. And there are many stories in the press highlighting a "decoupling," including growing statements from the U.S. government. This may also accelerate India's rise in global economics and politics.

India has always been something of an independent player globally, and its relationship with U.S. has never been close as, say, the EU's relationship with America. But India certainly should be thought of as a friendlier partner of the U.S. with rising trade, growing political cooperation, and many American unicorn companies founded by Indian nationals. Sharing both a common language and democratic framework, India may also become a potential strategic partner in the tech race with China.

With its rising activity in global affairs, some suggest that India may be the first additional permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, in which the U.S. and China hold two of the permanent five seats. There are also signs that India may want to tilt Westward to balance China's dominance in Asia.

Looking Forward

If you ran a business a generation ago, you probably didn't need to think about China and India when it came to strategic planning. But these two giants have grown and have never been more important to the global system of trade, finance, and geopolitics. And with populations each four times bigger than the United States, they are simply too big to ignore. All businesses need to consider them today. With a little research and monitoring, you'll also see China and India are quite different and possess unique opportunities — and risks.