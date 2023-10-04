World

China's Fukushima Warnings Fail To Stop Tourists Flocking to Japan

By
World China Japan Travel Tourism

The opinion pages of the Global Times, China's hawkish tabloid, bristled at the media in Japan on Tuesday after reports there highlighted the influx of Chinese visitors despite weeks of warnings from Beijing about the risk of consuming Japanese seafood.

Japanese airline operators said flights departing from Chinese cities were fully booked ahead of China's eight-day break also known as "Golden Week," which began last Friday as part of its National Day celebrations on October 1.

Voting with their feet, Chinese travelers put the state-run newspaper in an awkward position over its previous prediction that Japan's tourism figures would plummet following the release of diluted wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Beijing issued an outright ban on Japanese aquatic products in response to Tokyo's decision on August 24, although Chinese fishing boats continue to operate in the same waters. But its nationwide propaganda campaign, which included complaints at high-level meetings in the United Nations, ultimately failed to dissuade vacationers during one of China's largest annual holidays.

Last week, Ichiro Takahashi, head of the Japan Tourism Agency, said its inquires at travel agencies in China showed the impact on tourism to Japan "has been limited," according to Japan's Kyodo News, which said the country remained a top destination for Chinese travelers.

Japan Airlines planes
Japan Airlines passenger planes sit on the tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on August 1, 2023. Japanese airline operators reported fully booked flights from China to Japan at the start of the weeklong Chinese holiday known as "golden week." Kazhuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Data from China's first proper Golden Week break since it ended strict COVID-19 policies late last year will be used to gauge the strength of its post-pandemic economic recovery. Its culture and tourism ministry said it was expecting 896 million domestic trips by road, rail, air and ferry, while spending at home could reach over $100 billion.

However, overseas destinations can remain a touchy subject when China's state media argue the government's political sentiments are shared by the wider public. The Global Times op-ed described the Japanese reports as "tourism public opinion warfare," meant to undermine China's position. Not all passengers on Japan-bound flights were tourists, it said.

Tokyo and Beijing have been engaged in a public opinion fight over the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima plant, 12 years after it was struck by an earthquake and tsunami.

Japan says its decision was based on science and backed by ongoing assessments by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said radionuclides detected in the water were not sufficient to pose a health risk. China says its concerns are also fact-based but has yet to publish technical data from its own testing.

Other governments in the region have stepped up radiation monitoring, but all stopped short of replicating Beijing's blanket ban.

China's embassy in Japan and its civil aviation authority didn't immediately respond to separate written requests for comment before publication. Japan's tourism authority didn't return a request for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC