World

China Sends Israel a Message After Meeting With Arab Officials

By
World China Israel Palestinians Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
  • China's envoy to the Middle East met with diplomats from Arab nations on Friday.
  • Mao Ning, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, spoke after the envoy's meeting and said China urges Israel to exercise restraint in its response to escalated tensions with Palestinians.
  • Mao said China requested the U.N. Security Council to hold emergency consultations on the Israel-Palestine situation at the request of Arab states.

China's government has urged Israel "in particular" to remain calm in the face of recently escalated tensions with Palestinians.

During a Friday press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning delivered a message that stressed restraint from Zhai Jun, China's special envoy for the Middle East. Mao's remarks came after Zhai met earlier in the day with a group of diplomats from Arab countries to discuss the ongoing conflicts.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated this week following Israeli police raids at the compound of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a site that is also holy in Judaism. The growing tensions come during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday this year.

The resulting exchange of fire across the border between Lebanon and Israel is the biggest since the 34-day war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas in 2006 (The Lebanese government has condemned the rocket fire coming from its territory).

Zhai Jun during a meeting with Iran
China's special envoy for Middle East affairs Zhai Jun takes a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (unseen) in Tehran, on October 22, 2019. China spoke out against the recent conflicts between Israel and Palestinians following Zhai's meeting with diplomats from Arab countries. Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty

"Zhai Jun said that the pressing task now is to keep the situation under control," Mao said. "China urges relevant parties, Israel in particular, to stay calm and exercise restraint to the greatest extent, avoid taking any actions that may heighten tensions and prevent further escalation of the situation."

Mao's press conference came as Israel launched massive airstrikes on Lebanon. Israel has blamed the Palestinian militant group Hamas for launching rockets from Lebanon, but neither Hamas nor the Lebanese group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Israel also reported it had hit targets across Gaza on Friday.

Mao said that Zhai has requested that "relevant sides to act in accordance with relevant UN resolutions" as well as "respect and maintain the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem."

Read more

She added that China asked the United Nations Security Council to hold emergency consultations on the Israel-Palestine situation at the request of Arab states in an effort to facilitate de-escalation. China is also "in close communication with relevant parties in the international community to facilitate peace talks."

The foreign ministry spokesperson also stated that China supports an independent Palestinian state as a means to create peace in the region.

"Zhai Jun said that the fundamental way to resolve the conflicts between Palestine and Israel is the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine," Mao said.

"Major countries with influence need to step up to their responsibilities, take a just position and play their due part in facilitating the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution."

Newsweek reached out to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC