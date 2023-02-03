China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon

Beijing said on Friday it is "assessing the situation," after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was detected over Montana, having made its way over Alaska's Aleutian Islands and Canada.

On Thursday U.S. officials said they were confident the "high-altitude surveillance balloon," came from China.

Addressing a press conference Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the balloon is "well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

The Chinese foreign ministry stated it is "assessing the situation," adding "both sides are calm and cautious," according to South Korean news agency Yonhap News.

The balloon is being tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), though authorities haven't disclosed its exact position to the public.

Montana hosts the Malmstrom Air Force Base, one of just three U.S. Air Force bases that maintain and operate Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, sparking speculation that the balloon may be trying to observe the missile silos.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.