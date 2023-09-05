China Issues Ominous Warning for U.S.

China issued an ominous warning to the United States on Tuesday over its support for Taiwan as Beijing continues to claim it as its own territory.

Chinese state-run news outlet Global Times said in an op-ed piece that Taiwanese troops attended U.S. military exercises in Michigan last month, writing: "The Chinese mainland has never promised to renounce the use of force, and this is the Sword of Damocles hanging over the US government and Taiwan authorities."

"The US keeps arming Taiwan by selling a large amount of weapons and equipment to Taiwan and encouraging Taiwan to 'reject reunification with force,' a move that aims to incite tensions across the Straits and will inevitably exacerbate the tension between China and the US which may lead to a conflict," the op-ed said.

The remarks by the Global Times come amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. China believes that Taiwan is its territory, and the U.S. has an "unofficial relationship" with Taiwan while supporting a One China policy. Last month, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. approved a military transfer worth $80 million to Taiwan.

Taiwan special force troops during a coast guard drill in Kaohsiung, on June 10, 2023. The Global Times issued a warning to the U.S. over their continued support for Taiwan in a September 5, 2023, op-ed. SAM YEH/AFP via Getty

In response to the military assistance from the United States, the Global Times made similar remarks in an op-ed last week saying "China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition are obvious, but China's response to the continuous provocations by the US on the Taiwan question will not be limited to mere statements."

"With the increasing number and intensity of its intervention methods, the brewing and imminent storm of lethal consequences for Taiwan cannot be ignored," the Global Times said.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also criticized the United States last week, saying, "The US decision to provide weapons to China's Taiwan region under the so-called Foreign Military Financing used for sovereign states seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982."

In July, the White House announced additional military aid to Taiwan worth $345 million prompting Taiwan's Ministry of Defense to thank the U.S. for a "firm commitment to Taiwan's security."

Before the announcement, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, "We take our responsibilities to Taiwan and to improving their self-defense capabilities very, very seriously."

Newsweek reached out to the Chinese Foreign Ministry via email and the U.S. State Department via its website for comment.