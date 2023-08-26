News

Choctaw Shooting: Players Flee Field in Panic at High School Football Game

By
News Oklahoma Shooting High School Football

High school football players were forced to flee the field after shots were fired at a game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, that left four people injured.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall confirmed that police received a report of shots being fired by an unknown number of individuals at the game between Del City and Choctaw at around 10:30 p.m on Friday, August 25. Choctaw is located approximately 17 miles from the center of Oklahoma City.

While investigators continued working at the scene, Marshall was able to confirm that four people had been injured—one victim was treated and released from the hospital for a thigh wound, she said.

Police tape
Stock image of police vehicles. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said police were called at around 10:30 p.m to a high school football game after a report of shots being fired. MATT GUSH/GETTY

Marshall also said one of the victims was a student, but did not disclose their age. She said she had been informed that one person may have suffered a broken leg while trying to escape the area. More information regarding victims conditions has not yet been released by police.

At this stage police do not have a suspect in custody. Marshall confirmed they had a description of a man in a gray hoodie who left the scene. She confirmed several emergency services teams responded to the incident and were working on the case.

Videos taken from a live stream of the game and posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed players standing on the field before gun shots could be heard, causing them to run to the touchline.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger confirmed that off-duty police officers were present at the game and that one was "involved in the shooting," but he was unable to clarify further details.

"All I can tell you at this point is that a Del City officer was involved," Berger told local news outlet KOCO News. "They were working security for that side of the game. Our officers will be interviewed by Oklahoma County."

David Reid and Rick Cobb, the superintendents of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools and Mid-Del Schools, said in a joint statement: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight's incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

Newsweek has contacted the Choctaw Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC