High school football players were forced to flee the field after shots were fired at a game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, that left four people injured.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall confirmed that police received a report of shots being fired by an unknown number of individuals at the game between Del City and Choctaw at around 10:30 p.m on Friday, August 25. Choctaw is located approximately 17 miles from the center of Oklahoma City.

While investigators continued working at the scene, Marshall was able to confirm that four people had been injured—one victim was treated and released from the hospital for a thigh wound, she said.

Marshall also said one of the victims was a student, but did not disclose their age. She said she had been informed that one person may have suffered a broken leg while trying to escape the area. More information regarding victims conditions has not yet been released by police.

At this stage police do not have a suspect in custody. Marshall confirmed they had a description of a man in a gray hoodie who left the scene. She confirmed several emergency services teams responded to the incident and were working on the case.

Videos taken from a live stream of the game and posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed players standing on the field before gun shots could be heard, causing them to run to the touchline.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger confirmed that off-duty police officers were present at the game and that one was "involved in the shooting," but he was unable to clarify further details.

"All I can tell you at this point is that a Del City officer was involved," Berger told local news outlet KOCO News. "They were working security for that side of the game. Our officers will be interviewed by Oklahoma County."

BREAKING: Shots fired during football game at Choctaw Senior Highschool in Choctaw, Oklahoma; no word on injuries pic.twitter.com/aUWChTcmFg — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) August 26, 2023

David Reid and Rick Cobb, the superintendents of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools and Mid-Del Schools, said in a joint statement: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight's incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

