Listen As Choir Stuns Train Carriage by Bursting Into Song: 'Chaos'

A video of a flash mob choir serenading train commuters has been watched over 40 million times on TikTok.

Cian Ducrot, an Irish singer and songwriter, posted the viral clip that has left the internet in awe. In the clip, the musician can be seen breaking into his latest song, "I'll Be Waiting," on a crowded train in London.

The video starts with the musician singing alone, as Ducrot writes, "the chaos is starting," on the clip. A choir then joins in and the cameraman records a range of emotions from the passengers who appear to be enjoying it.

As the singing begins, some commuters seem confused, like a man in a green jacket. But towards the end, he is joining in and claps.

The singer, signed by Darkroom Records, the label that discovered Billie Eilish, shared the clip to his personal TikTok account on January 3. The video, which can be seen here, has since been liked 5.5 million times and received more than 22,000 comments.

In a study, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) previously found music can have an effect on your mood.

When people listen to sad music, the results found "listeners direct their attention inwards, engaging in spontaneous thoughts, which are related to the self and emotional aspects of life [but] during happy music, listeners are more focused on the music itself and exhibit reduced mind-wandering levels."

The choir seems to have left a positive effect on commuters and TikTok users.

Thousands of people have commented on the video and the guy in the green jacket's involvement certainly hasn't gone unnoticed.

One comment has been liked more than 85,000 times, it said: "Aww the guy in the green jacket who was clapping."

"The dude in the green jacket wasn't passing the vibe check at first," wrote another.

"LOVE it but who are we kidding if this happens at 8 a.m. I'd be the guy in green at the beginning," said another.

One fan wrote: "I would DIE if this happened and I was there. I love this man too much!"

"I would cry if I saw you on my train singing love your song," commented another.

One person praised the artist's idea and said: "This is a masterpiece."

