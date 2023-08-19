Chris Christie Blasts 'Coward' Donald Trump Ahead of GOP Debate

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has called former President Donald Trump a "coward" ahead of next week's Republican presidential debate where Trump is not expected to attend.

Christie, who is running for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, made the comments on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, just days before the party's first debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Trump appeared to rule out participating in the debates in a post on his Truth Social platform this week, citing his lead in recent polling and the example set in 1980 by the late President Ronald Reagan.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 06, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Christie has qualified for the first Republican presidential debate next week. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Surprise, surprise... the guy who is out on bail from four jurisdictions and can't defend his reprehensible conduct, is running scared and hiding from the debate stage," Christie wrote, sharing an article from The New York Times about Trump skipping the debate.

"Trump—certified loser, verified coward," the former governor added.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

In an earlier tweet, Christie said: "If you want to be President you have to show up. Show up at debates, show up at town halls, and show up with the truth. You can't hide and you can't pretend to be someone you aren't."

Christie has qualified for the first debate but it's not yet clear exactly how many candidates will meet the requirements to get on the debate stage.

Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said: "Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence.

"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points.

"Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Reagan, who was then a GOP presidential candidate, did not attend the Republican primary debate in Iowa in 1980.

Trump's absence from the debate stage seems unlikely to damage his campaign, however. The debate is being hosted by Fox News and The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump is planning to appear for a live interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the same time.

Jason Osborne, who served as an adviser to Trump's successful 2016 campaign, suggested on Friday that Trump could upstage the debate on August 23 by surrendering to face charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump and 18 others indicted by a grand jury have until August 25 to surrender voluntarily.

"My guess—and I'm at about a 30 percent chance that this is going to happen—I think Donald Trump is going to turn himself in either right before the debate or during the debate," Osborne told CNN. "Which will suck all the oxygen out of the room."

"And then Fox is stuck having to air the debate," he continued. "Other networks [would be] able to say, 'Wait a minute, Donald Trump has actually just turned himself in.' And then there's Tucker Carlson waiting on the steps of the courthouse, able to interview him right there."

A Victory Insights poll published on Friday found that Trump continues to lead the GOP field with 60.8 percent backing among registered likely Republican primary voters, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on just 12.1 percent support, Christie on 6 percent, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on 4 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence also with 4 percent support.

"With 3 in 5 GOP voters already saying they're backing Trump, and his most serious challenger barely holding on to double-digit support, the former president is in an excellent position," said Ben Galbraith, senior pollster at Victory Insights, in a Friday polling memo.

"Assuming Trump doesn't participate in the first RNC-sanctioned debate next week, the candidates on stage won't really be fighting for the nomination—they'll be fighting for second place," Galbraith added.