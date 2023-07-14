Chris Christie Slams Prince Harry for Monetizing Family Feud: 'It's Awful'

Chris Christie believes that Prince Harry's motivation for airing the royal family's dirty laundry in public was for either a sense of catharsis or financial gain, according to an interview given to a British TV station on Thursday.

Plowing forward with his presidential campaign, GOP contender Christie sat down with broadcaster Piers Morgan, a vocal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle critic, for the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV network where he was asked his thoughts on the recent royal family drama airing on either side of the Atlantic.

Though confessing he had never met Meghan, the former governor of New Jersey recounted a meeting with the prince in 2013 when the royal visited the state in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Chris Christie photographed in New York, June 20, 2022. And (inset) Prince Harry photographed in London, May 6, 2023. Christie described the prince as a "sad and confused" young man having met in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy. John Lamparski/Getty Images/ANDY STENNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After revealing that the prince had been embarrassed to give the governor a signed presentation photograph of himself, Christie said he felt the royal was a "sad and confused" young man.

Discussing Harry's decision to publicly air his grievances with King Charles III and Prince William since taking the decision to leave the monarchy with Meghan and start a new life in the entertainment industry in California, Christie said it was "awful."

"I think it's awful. I think if you have those kind of disputes with your father, with your brother, other members of your family, that's fine, families fight, but they need to fight inside the family," he said.

In December 2022, the prince released his eponymous six-part Netflix docuseries with Meghan which charted the course of their relationship and the circumstances surrounding the breakdown between themselves and the royals leading to their eventual separation in 2020. The show broke records for Netflix but earned the couple criticism for its many bombshells against the monarchy.

This criticism was heightened a month later when Harry published his memoir, Spare, in which he made a number of deeply personal revelations about his life, including details about the private lives of his family members.

"I think when he decided to go public with all of that...the only conclusion that I can draw are two," Christie told Morgan.

"One that it was somehow cathartic for him and he's obviously a troubled young man and who could wonder about that because of his mother [Princess Diana] passing at such a young age. But secondly, it had to be to make money."

Chris Christie photographed with Prince Harry during a tour of the boardwalk and pier of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

He continued: "To trash your family for cash I think is beneath someone who's been given all the honours he's been given over the course of his life."

The politician added that he hoped the prince's father would ultimately be forgiving in the hopes that a family reunion wouldn't be off the table.

"The good thing is," he said, "I'm hopeful that, you know his father now has what he's always wanted and I'm hoping that King Charles will be forgiving."

Morgan cast doubt on this, claiming that the prince's actions would prevent a rebuilding of trust, to which Christie suggested that at some point "even as a father, there are moments when you have to just walk away," closing by explaining: "I will tell you, as a father of four, that it would be really hard for me to walk away from any of my children and if that's where the king is, it's a pretty sad place for him too."

Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry via email for comment.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.