Chris Christie Turns Trump's Demand to Drop Out of Race Against Him

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie dismissed ex-President Donald Trump's demand that he drop out of the 2024 presidential race while suggesting that Trump should "think about" dropping out instead.

Trump called on Christie to end his candidacy while raging about a Fox News interview with the former governor in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. The former president, who is leading the 2024 Republican field, also said that Christie "shouldn't be running for president" in an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week.

Christie rejected Trump's demand during an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday night. The former governor suggested that the ex-president should leave the race instead due to his federal trial on felony charges—set to begin March 4—related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and the subsequent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is pictured at the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. Christie on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's demand that he drop out of the race, suggesting that Trump should end his candidacy instead. Win McNamee

"It's great for me, Kaitlan, to live rent free in Donald Trump's head," Christie said. "I'm not getting out of this race. Maybe he should think about getting out of this race, since he'll be spending most of March and half of April in a courtroom in Washington, D.C., not fighting the fight against [President] Joe Biden like I'll be doing every day."

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, suggested that Trump called for him to end his candidacy after becoming enraged that Christie was discussing Trump's legal problems during the Fox News interview, saying that the ex-president "can't stand" it when "the truth about him" is revealed.

"I was laying out the truth about him," said Christie. "He knows I'm not just some politician talking about his problems. I'm someone who has done it, and done it well. And I know how deep his problems are, and how much they're damaging both the Republican Party and the country."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump's office via email on Tuesday night.

In Trump's Truth Social post hours before Christie's CNN interview, the former president referred to the former governor as "Sloppy Chris Christie" and urged him to end his presidential campaign because "he is going nowhere and is very bad for the Republican Party."

During his Fox News interview, Christie dismissed the notion that Trump's March 4 trial date "interferes with the primary process." Trump, who maintains his innocence in all four criminal indictments that he has faced this year, frequently claims that his legal troubles amount to "election interference."

"What interferes with the primary process is Donald Trump's conduct," said Christie. "And his insistence on continuing to run for president of the United States despite the fact that he's been indicted in four different jurisdictions, and is out on bail in four different jurisdictions in this country."

Christie also suggested that Trump was incapable of actually defeating Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election rematch, while predicting that Trump's criminal woes would "lead to Republicans losing all across this country."