Chris Harrison Slams ABC Over T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach 'Secret' Drama

TV personality Chris Harrison is sticking by Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after reports emerged that they've "lawyered up" in their dispute with ABC.

Holmes and Robach, co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know, were taken off the air in December amid rumours that they have been having an affair. Neither has commented on the speculation, but Holmes' wife has since filed for divorce. It has also been reported that Robach has separated from her husband.

Harrison, who hosted ABC's The Bachelor for 19 years, discussed the GMA scandal on his show The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. Alongside his partner and co-host Lauren Zima, he summarized the story so far for listeners, before offering his advice to the pair.

Harrison mentioned speculation that ABC was planning to cut ties with Robach and Holmes and that they had "lawyered up," adding: "To that I say: good for you, guys. Good for you."

Harrison, who left the Bachelor franchise in 2021 after a racism controversy, told his podcast listeners: "I have strong feelings about this. First of all, very sympathetic and empathetic, understanding, really, of what they're going through—and I'm not talking about morally. Say what you will about how this has all happened … and how they've handled this. I will say this, none of us know. You don't know what's happening in anyone's house."

He continued: "The headlines come out that they have both lawyered up and they are both fighting this and to that I say, good on you. Good on you. You guys go. I've been in this business for a long time. You sign these contracts—there are morality clauses in there.

"Is it morally reprehensible to fall in love? Because that's what they've done. That is the crime that they are being punished for, is falling in love. [...] They are on level footing. They were co-hosts. Is it illegal or wrong to fall in love with someone equal to you and to follow those feelings?"

Harrison went on to say a relationship wouldn't have come as a shock to any of Holmes and Robach's colleagues. Having worked in a newsroom himself, he said, everybody knows everybody else's business and it would have been "the worst-kept secret at GMA."

He also suggested that ABC was taking a stand against the co-hosts because it doesn't "look good publicly."

He added: "T.J. and Amy, good on you. Fight the good fight. I was gonna suggest by the way, I have an amazing lawyer if you guys need, and he kind of knows the opponent. So, let me know if you need anything. Amy and T.J., I'm here for you."

Harrison ended the discussion by saying ABC should have the pair back for a tell-all interview, which he volunteered to host.

Newsweek has contacted ABC for comment.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.