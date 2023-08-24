Culture

Chris Pratt's Daughter Paints His Nails, Gives Him a Makeover in New Photos

By
Culture Chris pratt Parenting Celebrities Social media

It doesn't matter how famous you are, no dad can escape the dreaded toddler daughter makeover—with actor Chris Pratt becoming the latest victim.

The 44-year-old shared two snaps of himself to social media showcasing what is assumingly daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt's handiwork.

The 2-year-old clearly had fun painting her father's nails blue and covering him in stick-on pearls and jewels, with an exhausted-looking Pratt writing: "All I have to say is... Jack would never do this to me."

Chris Pratt in April 2023
Chris Pratt in April 2023. The actor is living in his "girl dad era," according to fans, after receiving a makeover from his toddler daughter. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has three children. He shares daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, 15 months, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Jack Pratt, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Fans found the photos adorable, with Facebook user Patricia Sophia Lyons writing: "It is a sacrifice worth making."

"You look amazing, she did a great job!!!" said Adria Jackson-Stuchel.

"Love the polish, so professional," joked Rachel Olson.

"The things we do out of love for our kids," said Marilyn Carter.

"This is your girl Dad Era! You are living it well," commented Marcy Indelicato.

"You're making memories that she will never forget," said Amber Rothman.

"I'm very jealous," wrote Scuba Sam. "I would love to be able to do this to my Dad. It's his 17th Anniversary tomorrow and I miss him like crazy."

All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me.

The actor began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger—daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver—in 2018, roughly a year after splitting from Scary Movie star Faris. However, Pratt's reputation as a wholesome family man was called into question in 2021, after an early-birthday tribute to his wife caused uproar amongst his social media followers.

In the post to Instagram, Pratt praised the 33-year-old for giving him "an amazing life" and a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Many fans found the tribute insensitive to Faris and their son Jack, who was born nine weeks premature and with severe health issues, spending a month in intensive care.

Pratt has since credited the experience for helping to rediscover his faith, but his religious views have also caused controversy online. The Super Mario Bros. Movie actor, who is a Christian, has previously been linked to the anti-LGBTQ Hillsong Church—an association he has denied.

Nevertheless, the rumors led to calls for Pratt to be removed from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and replaced by Insidious actor Patrick Wilson. In response, a host of celebrities came to Pratt's defense, including Marvel co-star Zoe Saldana, mother-in-law Maria Shriver, and the conservative podcaster Joe Rogan, who called him "the f****** nicest guy I've ever met in my life."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC