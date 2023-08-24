Chris Pratt's Daughter Paints His Nails, Gives Him a Makeover in New Photos

It doesn't matter how famous you are, no dad can escape the dreaded toddler daughter makeover—with actor Chris Pratt becoming the latest victim.

The 44-year-old shared two snaps of himself to social media showcasing what is assumingly daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt's handiwork.

The 2-year-old clearly had fun painting her father's nails blue and covering him in stick-on pearls and jewels, with an exhausted-looking Pratt writing: "All I have to say is... Jack would never do this to me."

Chris Pratt in April 2023. The actor is living in his "girl dad era," according to fans, after receiving a makeover from his toddler daughter. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has three children. He shares daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, 15 months, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Jack Pratt, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Fans found the photos adorable, with Facebook user Patricia Sophia Lyons writing: "It is a sacrifice worth making."

"You look amazing, she did a great job!!!" said Adria Jackson-Stuchel.

"Love the polish, so professional," joked Rachel Olson.

"The things we do out of love for our kids," said Marilyn Carter.

"This is your girl Dad Era! You are living it well," commented Marcy Indelicato.

"You're making memories that she will never forget," said Amber Rothman.

"I'm very jealous," wrote Scuba Sam. "I would love to be able to do this to my Dad. It's his 17th Anniversary tomorrow and I miss him like crazy."

The actor began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger—daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver—in 2018, roughly a year after splitting from Scary Movie star Faris. However, Pratt's reputation as a wholesome family man was called into question in 2021, after an early-birthday tribute to his wife caused uproar amongst his social media followers.

In the post to Instagram, Pratt praised the 33-year-old for giving him "an amazing life" and a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Many fans found the tribute insensitive to Faris and their son Jack, who was born nine weeks premature and with severe health issues, spending a month in intensive care.

Pratt has since credited the experience for helping to rediscover his faith, but his religious views have also caused controversy online. The Super Mario Bros. Movie actor, who is a Christian, has previously been linked to the anti-LGBTQ Hillsong Church—an association he has denied.

Nevertheless, the rumors led to calls for Pratt to be removed from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and replaced by Insidious actor Patrick Wilson. In response, a host of celebrities came to Pratt's defense, including Marvel co-star Zoe Saldana, mother-in-law Maria Shriver, and the conservative podcaster Joe Rogan, who called him "the f****** nicest guy I've ever met in my life."