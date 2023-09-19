Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg's 'In the Air Tonight' Duet Confuses Fans

By

ESPN has dropped a new Monday Night Football song, and fans—albeit some a bit baffled—are here for it.

The cable sports channel released the new rock-infused version of Phil Collins' seminal "In the Air Tonight" ahead of last night's doubleheader.

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton and rapper Snoop Dogg paired up for the new anthem, set to a powerful drumbeat by Cindy Blackman Santana.

The cinematic trailer was released before a night of football featuring the New Orleans Saints versus the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns versus Pittsburgh Steelers began.

Stapleton and Dogg teamed up for anthem
Chris Stapleton won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center in May 2023, and Snoop Dogg performed during the "H.S. Reunion Tour" at Golden 1 Center in August this year. Stapleton, Dogg, and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana became an unlikely trio for the new ESPN Monday Night Football anthem. Theo Wargo/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The video, which is one minute and 40 seconds long, has already been viewed one million times by social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Football fans quickly commented on the high-end trailer, with a clear divide created by the song.

One fan posted: "Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg covering 'In the Air Tonight' wasn't on my 2023 bingo card. But I'm glad it exists."

Another joked: "Me an hour ago: No one should ever cover Phil Collins "In the Air" Me, now: WOW Chris Stapleton is [fire emoji]."

"Chris Stapleton's cover of 'In The Air Tonight' for Monday Night Football will give us goosebumps all year," a third commented.

One fan preferred the song to the games and said: "Both games tonight were BAD football. The best part was the Chris Stapleton intro in the first game."

The anthem converted one viewer. Reposting the video they shared: "Thoughts? The world IS coming to an end, I luved some country dude named Chris Stapleton's rendition of the song."

Although it was a hit with some spectators, others were less than impressed.

An onlooker jabbed: "The new MNF song... is Chris Stapleton... covering a song that isn't his, by someone who's still active??"

The insults kept coming. A fan said: "[Putting trash in the bin emoji] - that's where this song belongs. Snoop Dogg and some goofy ass dancers? Chris Stapleton would have been fine but then they couldn't even write an original song. Nah bring back Hank Williams and his rowdy friends."

"Lastly, who told Snoop and Chris Stapleton that we need that dumbass remix. Wtf was that?!" another stated.

Accompanying the powerful vocals, rapping, and drums, the trailer spliced together game clips, audience reaction, and the three artists.

The double-header was to "create a simultaneous national and regional appeal," according to ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus.

This isn't the first time Stapleton has lent his vocals to the NFL. Earlier this year, he performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face-off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

About the writer



Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC