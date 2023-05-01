Culture

Chrissy Teigen Lashes Out at George Santos Over Rude Dress Comments

By
Chrissy Teigen has slammed Congressman George Santos after he mocked her White House Correspondents' Association dinner dress.

The annual dinner, which first began in 1921, drew thousands of famous guests this year including Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, Rosario Dawson, Liev Schreiber, Julia Fox, Gayle King, and more. United States President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were also in attendance.

According to the White House Correspondents' Association's website, the event is the organization's "main source of revenue to finance all of our work, including support of the journalists working to cover the president, events, and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarships to help the next generation of journalists."

Chrissy Teigen George Santos White House Correspondents
Chrissy Teigen arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. (Inset) Rep. George Santos leaves the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The model recently slammed Santos for his comments about her dress at the White House Correspondents' dinner. Stefani Reynolds / AFP; Inset Win McNamee/Getty Images/Getty Images

On Sunday, Santos took aim at Teigen on Twitter.

"The racks at Kohl's & Macy's have to be empty after the amount of off the rack dresses I've seen so far from last night," he wrote. "But before we dive into the rack gowns... what in the world was Chrissy Teigen wearing? #WHCD23"

In response, the model fired back, "I'm all for some good s*** talking but this is a legitimately great dress."

The exchange sparked comments from other Twitter users, with some siding with Teigen and others agreeing with Santos.

"Dollar store Joan Rivers weighs in," one person wrote in a comment which racked up over 600 likes, referring to the late Fashion Police host.

"It is completely unsurprising that @Santos4Congress has no taste whatsoever," another said.

"Tell 'em George!" Florida Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer added with a slew of laughing emojis, while someone else simply wrote, "Lol."

Teigen's sheer lilac gown with a crystal-embellished corset and high slit was created by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. The look was accessorized with a mirrored clutch, diamond earrings, and strappy sandals.

Alongside her was her husband, John Legend, who looked dapper in a classic black tux and black patent leather shoes.

The couple's night out took place just days after the cookbook author revealed she was severely ill following a Disney cruise.

The mom of three—who shares kids Luna, 7, Miles, 4, Esti, 3 months with Legend—first tweeted to her followers, "There were many things I learned on my first cruise but the most important is that you can really feel it moving. Bring sickness patches!"

"I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up... something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking," she further explained. "Currently leaving from Melbourne, Florida, which actually has the cutest little airport I ever did see."

By Thursday, however, Teigen shared an Instagram photo of herself on the couch with her youngest daughter and said she was "on the mend."

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

