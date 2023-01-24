Chrissy Teigen Cheered For 'Real' Postpartum Pic: 'OMW to Bandage My Wound'

Chrissy Teigen has been celebrated for "normalizing" the realities of postpartum life, just weeks after giving birth to her new baby.

The model, 37, and her husband John Legend, 44, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine earlier this month.

Teigen took to Instagram to share the less-than-glamorous side of new motherhood, posing in a slip dress with her lactating through it. Another stain was visible lower on her dress.

Looking down at her dress while wearing a gray fedora and suede stiletto boots, Teigen told fans she was getting her birth wounds bandaged.

"omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," she captioned the post.

"My baby: wah," Teigen added in the comments. "Me: learning to edit."

"The milk spots add an extra layer of authenticity to this 🔥," wrote one fan in the comments.

Another added: "Love that you are normalizing leaking through everything in the first weeks postpartum. You wake up at night and you're like "Is it pee? Is it milk? Or is it sweat?" So many body fluid options 😂. Thank you for sharing. Would love to have you on our breastfeeding podcast if you want to talk about that part of your life ❤️"

And a third wrote: "I'm so glad women now have the freedom to acknowledge .. not hide."

The A-list couple are also parents to Luna Simone, six, and Miles Theodore, four. Esti is their fourth child together after they lost their son Jack while Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant in September 2020.

Teigen recently opened up on the experience of losing Jack, saying she only just realized she had a life-saving abortion, rather than a miscarriage.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack...I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," she said during an appearance at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" in September last year.

She came to the realization amid the nation's rollback of abortion rights and the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," Teigen declared. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

She added: "I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way.

"I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."