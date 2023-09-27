U.S.

Christian Campground Accuses City of Using Floodwaters to Destroy It

By
U.S. Lawsuit Church Illinois Religion

A years-long feud between the City of Des Plaines, Illionis, and the Chicago District Campground escalated last Tuesday, when the campground filed a counterclaim accusing the city of trying to sabotage the church campground by directing floodwaters toward it.

The counterclaim is a rebuttal to the city's lawsuit insisting that the campground needed to demolish up to 50 wooden structures on its property as they posed a safety hazard due to their age.

The campground said the city of intentionally flooding it after completing a flood prevention project in 2008. While completing the project, Levee 50, city officials "rotated the spigot toward the campground" to cause flooding, according to a report by the Journal & Topics.

The counterclaim, which was acquired by Newsweek, also accuses the city of targeting the campground after it failed to adhere to COVID-19 health regulations when a revival event was held at the campground in 2020.

Campground Files Counterclaim Against Des Plaines
A woman walks down a flooded sidewalk on April 19, 2013, in Des Plaines, Illinois. The Chicago District Campground is accusing the City of Des Plaines of purposely flooding the campground in retaliation for the group not following COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Getty

The campground is represented by lawyers from the Liberty Institute—a religious freedom firm based in Texas—and Illinois-based Kirkland & Ellis. The counterclaim was filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

The city and campground formerly worked together to improve the buildings, many of which were more than 100 years old, while attempting to protect other structures from future flooding. However, the lawyers representing the church said that the partnership faltered after the revival event. Attendees of the event didn't wear masks or adhere to social distancing rules despite health regulations requiring them to do so.

The worst of the floods occurred in 2013, 2017 and 2020—all after Levee 50 had been finished. The campground also alleged that the city never accurately communicated the impact of the project. Then, after the revival event in 2020, the city allegedly enacted its plan.

"The City crafted a plan to retaliate against the Campground with the goal of shutting it down permanently through the façade of an enforcement action based on flood damage to the Campground's structures—damage that the City itself had caused," the counterclaim said.

The city responded to the countersuit with a statement from Mayor Andrew Goczkowski last Tuesday, according to the Journal & Topics. Goczkowski stressed that safety was the city's first concern as to why it was requesting the campground demolish the buildings.

"It's always been the city's interest that the campground not be full of death traps," Goczkowski said. "What if someone or children are in one of those buildings and it collapses? We have always been safety focused. Maybe they can play by the same rules as everyone else does."

The campground alleged that the city was pushing it toward the "risk of permanent extinguishment," according to the counterclaim.

"Unbeknownst to the Campground, these floods were no act of God, but, instead, the result of novel flooding infrastructure owned and operated by the City," the counterclaim said.

Newsweek reached out to the City of Des Plaines by email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC