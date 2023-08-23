Christian Petition Supporting Donald Trump Indictments Signed by Thousands

Only a few days after being launched online by the Christian group Faithful America, a petition supporting the federal and state indictments against Donald Trump has gathered thousands of signatures.

Faithful America is a left-of-center activist group that often speaks out about social issues and against right-wing policies. The group, formed in 2004, describes itself as "the largest online community of grassroots Christians acting for love and social justice, challenging Christian nationalism's hijacking of the Gospel for power."

The group launched a petition on August 17 titled "Tell the Trump prosecutors: Christians support the Trump indictments," which is addressed to Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.

The petition is the latest development in what has been dubbed a rift in Christianity between the Trump-supporting right, which some say is focused on political power, and opposing groups who want their beliefs to be more central in American life.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. He is facing multiple indictments. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The three prosecutors to whom the petition is addressed are in charge of the four federal and state cases currently facing Trump. These include the Manhattan case surrounding the alleged payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2020 election; the federal case looking at the alleged mishandling of classified documents after Trump left the White House in 2021; the investigation into his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection and trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election; and the Georgia case, where he's accused of conspiring with others to overturn his loss in the state in 2020.

Trump has denied all the charges against him. Despite facing four separate indictments, one of which could potentially make him ineligible according to one interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, he is still the Republicans' favorite, recent polling shows. As of August 22, Trump was favored by 52.2 percent of Republicans, according to FiveThirtyEight. His number two rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, trailed him with 14.5 percent of the vote.

While many of his supporters seem unaffected by the indictments, Faithful America's petition suggests that others are dismayed, with more than 19,000 people having signed it.

"Dear Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., Scripture says, 'Let justice roll down like water and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream'," the petition reads.

"As patriotic Americans and members of the Christian organization Faithful America—and with that verse on our hearts—we write to say thank you, and to offer our support of your indictments against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators."

The petition goes on to express solidarity with the judges, who have been "the subject of threats and slurs," because of the indictments, "many of them even perpetuated in the name of our religion."

"Like all citizens, Donald Trump is and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty on all 91 of the charges that you have brought, and given four fair trials before juries of his American peers. We trust each of you and your respective staffs to continue to see this process through with the same integrity, bravery, and wisdom that you have already shown," the petition concluded, thanking the three judges.

Newsweek contacted Faithful America for comment by email on Wednesday.