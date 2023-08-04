Gay Patients Sexually Abused by Christian Therapist: Report

Several gay patients in Utah have accused their Christian therapist of sexual abuse, according to a new report from ProPublica.

ProPublica, in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune, published the report on Thursday detailing that numerous gay men who were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints were allegedly assaulted by a therapist they were recommended to see by the church. He has been identified as Scott Owen.

The report comes amid a rise in attacks against members of the LGBTQ+ community over the past several months. According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League and the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), from June 2022 to April 2023, there were over 350 cases of vandalism, assault and harassment against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A man identified by ProPublica by the pseudonym Andrew was recommended to see the therapist in 2015 after speaking to his bishop about being gay. In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, same-sex attraction is not considered a sin, according to its website, but same-sex marriage is not allowed.

Stock Image of a counseling session. ProPublica published a report detailing that several gay patients in Utah accused their Christian therapist of sexual abuse. iStock / Getty Images

According to ProPublica, beginning in October 2015, Andrew was sexually abused by Owen, accusing him of groping, kissing and encouraging him to undress during their therapy sessions over a five-month period.

In Utah, sexual touching in a therapy session is illegal and considered "unprofessional conduct." A professional could lose their license or face other consequences under the state's rule.

When Andrew told his bishop what happened, he said he was advised to bring the allegations to Utah's Division of Professional Licensing (DOPL).

"I left feeling disgusted in what had happened...and vowed to never return," Andrew wrote in his report to Utah's DOPL. Andrew eventually took a polygraph test conducted by the DOPL but the results came back that he was being deceptive, according to the report.

In November 2016, the DOPL reprimanded Owen after he admitted to giving Andrew hugs during their therapy sessions and that he "inappropriately touched a client in a non-sexual manner," ProPublica reported. However, Owen told the DOPL that Andrew's other allegations were false and instead said it was "quite a story he concocted."

Newsweek reached out to the Utah DOPL and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints via email for comment.

The report from ProPublica also included several other of Owen's patients who accused him of similar sexual abuse, including a man identified as Jonathan Scott, who said that his therapy sessions eventually turned into cuddling.

Another gay member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints also accused Owen of sexual abuse after he began seeing him for therapy. The man declined an interview but ProPublica obtained a text message he sent to his brother after reporting Owen to the DOPL in 2018, which said, "Just got off the phone with the investigator...It was pretty rough to explain to him all of what happened, but I'm glad I got through it and started this process."

Shortly after the report in 2018, Owen decided to surrender his license to the DOPL and according to ProPublica, the DOPL stated that he likely touched "a number" of his clients.

Both Jonathan Scott and Andrew have since parted ways with the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints.

"There's been zero justice, as far as I can see," Scott told ProPublica.