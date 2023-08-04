U.S.

Gay Patients Sexually Abused by Christian Therapist: Report

By
U.S. Utah Assault Latter Day Saints Gay

Several gay patients in Utah have accused their Christian therapist of sexual abuse, according to a new report from ProPublica.

ProPublica, in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune, published the report on Thursday detailing that numerous gay men who were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints were allegedly assaulted by a therapist they were recommended to see by the church. He has been identified as Scott Owen.

The report comes amid a rise in attacks against members of the LGBTQ+ community over the past several months. According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League and the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), from June 2022 to April 2023, there were over 350 cases of vandalism, assault and harassment against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A man identified by ProPublica by the pseudonym Andrew was recommended to see the therapist in 2015 after speaking to his bishop about being gay. In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, same-sex attraction is not considered a sin, according to its website, but same-sex marriage is not allowed.

Stock Image, Counseling
Stock Image of a counseling session. ProPublica published a report detailing that several gay patients in Utah accused their Christian therapist of sexual abuse. iStock / Getty Images

According to ProPublica, beginning in October 2015, Andrew was sexually abused by Owen, accusing him of groping, kissing and encouraging him to undress during their therapy sessions over a five-month period.

In Utah, sexual touching in a therapy session is illegal and considered "unprofessional conduct." A professional could lose their license or face other consequences under the state's rule.

When Andrew told his bishop what happened, he said he was advised to bring the allegations to Utah's Division of Professional Licensing (DOPL).

"I left feeling disgusted in what had happened...and vowed to never return," Andrew wrote in his report to Utah's DOPL. Andrew eventually took a polygraph test conducted by the DOPL but the results came back that he was being deceptive, according to the report.

In November 2016, the DOPL reprimanded Owen after he admitted to giving Andrew hugs during their therapy sessions and that he "inappropriately touched a client in a non-sexual manner," ProPublica reported. However, Owen told the DOPL that Andrew's other allegations were false and instead said it was "quite a story he concocted."

Newsweek reached out to the Utah DOPL and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints via email for comment.

Read more

The report from ProPublica also included several other of Owen's patients who accused him of similar sexual abuse, including a man identified as Jonathan Scott, who said that his therapy sessions eventually turned into cuddling.

Another gay member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints also accused Owen of sexual abuse after he began seeing him for therapy. The man declined an interview but ProPublica obtained a text message he sent to his brother after reporting Owen to the DOPL in 2018, which said, "Just got off the phone with the investigator...It was pretty rough to explain to him all of what happened, but I'm glad I got through it and started this process."

Shortly after the report in 2018, Owen decided to surrender his license to the DOPL and according to ProPublica, the DOPL stated that he likely touched "a number" of his clients.

Both Jonathan Scott and Andrew have since parted ways with the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints.

"There's been zero justice, as far as I can see," Scott told ProPublica.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC