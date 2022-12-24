What To Watch on December 25? All the Christmas Specials on TV

Christmas Day is a time of celebration and merriment with the whole family, and after the turkey feast has been enjoyed, there will be plenty to offer those looking for entertainment on the TV.

From festive specials to NFL games, there's a number of things for viewers to get stuck into on December 25.

Here is everything that you need to know.

All the Christmas Specials To Watch on December 25

In terms of Christmas specials, there are a few things that viewers can enjoy over the course of the day including a special Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

The event, which will be airing on ABC, will give viewers the chance to watch a parade featuring iconic Disney mascots like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Chip 'n Dale and Pluto.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a fun Christmas movie marathon on the festive holiday, then look no further than Freeform, which will have a special schedule that features films like Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Frosty the Snowman and more.

The CW will be airing an encore presentation of Christmas Around the USA on the festive day, while PBS will screen a new Call the Midwife Holiday special, and UPtv will air the new festive film Christmas in Wolf Creek which is a sequel to Love in Wolf Creek.

In terms of the NFL, there will be three games happening on December 25 which will air on Fox, CBS, and NBC.

For those more interested in streaming services, there will be a few new titles arriving on Christmas Day including The Witcher: Blood Origin and Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical on Netflix, and the animated film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Here Is the Schedule for Christmas Day

ABC

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - 10:00 a.m. ET

Freeform

Home Alone - 7:00 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York - 9:30 a.m.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town - 12:00 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 1:00 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman - 2:00 p.m.

The Santa Clause - 2:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 - 4:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause - 7:00 p.m.

Home Alone - 9:00 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York - 11:30 p.m.

The CW

Christmas Around the USA (Encore Presentation) - 8 p.m.

PBS

Call the Midwife Holiday special - 8 p.m.

TBS and TNT

24 hours of A Christmas Story continues from 6 a.m.

UPtv

Christmas in Wolf Creek - 7 p.m.

Apple TV+

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Netflix

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical

The Witcher: Blood Origin

NFL Games on Christmas Day