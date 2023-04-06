Chrysler has partnered with the Autism Society of America to create a vehicle package that is designed to make those with autism feel calm, safe and comfortable while riding in a Pacifica minivan.

The first 2023 Chrysler Pacifica with a Calm Cabin package is on display at the New York International Auto Show. The Limited trim model features branded Autism Society vehicle graphics alongside specialty package elements.

"At Chrysler, we believe it's no longer enough to be 'aware' of the millions of people living and thriving with autism, we must put acceptance into action," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "We're proud to offer life-enriching opportunities for individuals with autism and their families with initiatives, such as our new Calm Cabin package, that bring a little harmony to people's lives, whether they are on a long road trip or running a quick errand."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 36 children is diagnosed with Autism. It is estimated that there are currently 5.8 million autistic adults in the U.S.

Chris Feuell (left), Chrysler brand chief executive officer – Stellantis, and Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America, at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. Stellantis

Highlights of the Calm Cabin package include a seat-back organizer with adjustable straps, a rechargeable and cordless Bluetooth meditative light and sound therapy machine, velvety seat belt sleeve, soft touch pillow and weighted sensory blanket (seven layers, 12 pounds).

The sound machine fits in the center of the organizer and features five LED color modes, four light therapy modes, a breathing coach and 15 sound therapy modes.

Pricing for the sensory-friendly package is not yet available. It will go on sale late this spring at the automaker's online retail store. Items are able to be purchased separately as well.

Chrysler plans to work with its dealer network and the Autism Society to create a personalized dealer experience for those families with a loved one with autism that is sensitive to their needs.

Elements of the Chrysler Pacifica Calm Cabin package. Stellantis

Additionally, the Autism Society will, "help advise the development of Chrysler products and assist with organization-wide inclusion training to build better experiences for the autism community interacting with dealers across the country," the automaker said in a press release.

"The Autism Society of America is proud to partner with Chrysler to create an improved and inclusive driving experience for the autism community," said Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "With a trusted partner like Chrysler, our work is amplified as we collaborate to instill inclusive workplace practices, product accommodations and create more opportunities for the autism community to live fully."