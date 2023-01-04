Chrysler Shows off Future Technology Powered by a Brain

The fledgling Chrysler brand serves as a showcase for the future of Stellantis intelligent technology and design at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas this week.

Despite only having two vehicles on the market today, the Pacifica minivan and the 300 sedan, Stellantis has once again debuted a concept, designed to show future capability, that wears the Chrysler badge. The brand has confirmed that the 300 will exit its lineup this year.

Last year the company showed off its Chrysler Airflow Concept, a clean mobility vehicle designed to showcase future interior and technology design of the brand as it readies to introduce its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025.

Chrysler will have a fully electric portfolio by 2028.

The new two-seat Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit is a hub for three technologies the company has already shown off: STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit and STLA AutoDrive.

It is designed around the "Harmony in Motion" theme, which Chrysler says epitomizes the harmonious combination of "product, technology, purchase and ownership".

STLA Brain is the concept's nerve center, an electrical architecture that works to integrate advanced technology throughout the command center that is the 37.2 inches of infotainment screen attached to the dashboard.

STLA Smart Cockpit is the consumer-facing side of the infotainment system.

The automotive brand says in a press release that the system is also able to operate a virtual personal assistant that is capable of managing the customer's digital lifestyle via home, work and personal devices.

To do that, the technology employed within the concept features a number of features. MyDay layers together calendars and schedules, and car charge status to help a user determine the best time to charge the car and lay out an intelligent trip plan for the day.

Vehicle Welcome uses biometric recognition to deliver a "welcome" via virtual personal assistant. Genesis already has a similar feature in the GV60 electric SUV.

Chill/Zen/Fun Modes offer up a sensory experience for vehicle occupants including meditation, karaoke and a DJ game while the model is stationary or driving autonomously.

STLA Drive delivers Level 3 autonomous driving technology, which allows for hands-off operation of the steering wheel while the driver takes their eyes off the road.

All of these systems are able to be updated using over-the-air (OTA) technology. Many vehicles that are already on the market today use OTA technology.

The systems combine in a concept vehicle tinier that is modern, spacious and sustainable. It is free of chrome and uses vegetable-tanned leather and upcycled soft trim on the seats. Chrysler's concept recycled mélange heather instrument panel is made from 100 percent post-industrial plastics and ocean plastics. The floor is covered in walnut.