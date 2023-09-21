Cindy Crawford's Oprah Criticism Backfires

The internet is divided over comments fashion icon Cindy Crawford made about Oprah Winfrey in the new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Super Models.

The series follows the rise to fame and friendship of supermodels Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington. In the first episode, Crawford slammed Winfrey for making her stand up to show off her body during her first appearance on her talk show in 1986 when she was just 20 years old.

Crawford appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show alongside her then-modeling agent, John Casablancas.

She described feeling like a "chattel" or a child who was there "to be seen and not heard" as Casablancas spoke for her in a clip shown on The Super Models. Crawford also called out Winfrey for objectifying her by making her get up to show off her body as if to say, "show us why you're worthy of being here."

(L) Cindy Crawford attends a screening of "The Super Models" in London, on September 16, 2023. (R) Oprah Winfrey and Crawford at a fundraising benefit in New York City, on January 23, 2001. Jed Cullen/Dave Bennett/Nick Elgar/Getty Images

"When you look at it through today's eyes...that was so not OK, really especially from Oprah," Crawford said in the series, referring to Winfrey's well-documented battle with her weight.

Newsweek reached out to Crawford and Winfrey's representatives via email for comment.

"Cindy Crawford is one of the world's biggest supermodels and she's still a recognizable face and body. And this is what supermodels are known for," showbiz reporter Stephanie Takyi told Newsweek. "They're known for their almost ethereal-like figures and very beautiful creatures that people are always admiring."

"I don't think that was Oprah's intentions at all. Oprah has been very supportive of women throughout all of her career," Takyi said.

The comments divided social media users with some saying that Oprah was "helping your career" and as model, Crawford showing off her body was what her "career was all about."

Others wondered why "of all people Cindy could accuse of being dressed down by, it's a black woman [that] she's accusing of making her feel small? Really?"

Some rushed to the supermodel's defense and argued that regardless of their job, nobody should be objectified for their bodies, or that it was "no different to saying a prostitute can't get raped... a more extreme example, but the point is the same," as one person put it on X, formerly Twitter.

Takyi also questioned why Crawford, who likely "can have access to Oprah" did not discuss the incident later with the media mogul rather than airing it on the docuseries.

"You always have to ask in these kinds of situations, 'why now?' What could have been acceptable back then might not do now and I think she should have given Oprah a little leeway," Takyi said.

Going back to dissect outdated behaviors was important for a number of reasons, though, according to Takyi, because "you're introducing it to a generation" who are not aware of how "tastes and attitudes have changed."

Furthermore, in the age of cancel culture things become "sensationalized and someone's career could be ruined," and while calling out past misdeeds was critical for serious allegations such as sexual assault was necessary, people must manage their outrage, she said.

"We need to make sure people have that fair chance to communicate about situations that could have gone wrong or could have been misread or mishandled," Takyi said.

Elsewhere in the docuseries, Crawford addressed some of the models and wider fashion industry's role in influencing unrealistic standards of beauty to millions of women.

"The implication is that some people don't fit that, and they're made to feel less beautiful," Crawford said in The Super Models.

This was not the first time Winfrey was called out for resurfaced vintage interviews.

In a 2003 episode of her talk show, Winfrey pressed music icon Dolly Parton on the amount of cosmetic surgery she has had.

"I feel like Oprah wanted her to be embarrassed but ms dolly said 'nope,'" wrote a person who uploaded the clip to TikTok in 2021.

Another awkward interview from the following year saw Winfrey face backlash for quizzing then 17-year-old twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about their dress size.

She asked the sisters "what size are you," immediately after discussing Mary-Kate's reported rehab stint for an eating disorder. In the same interview, Winfrey asked the actors turned fashion moguls what they ate over the course of the day.