News

Ukraine 'Sucked the Oxygen' Out of World Food Program

By
News Ukraine Crisis United Nations Cindy McCain Hunger

The U.N. World Food Program (WFP), the largest anti-hunger initiative around the globe, is facing a funding shortage amid the Ukraine crisis, as Executive Director Cindy McCain explained on Sunday that funding surrounding Ukraine has "sucked the oxygen out."

In an interview with ABC This Week, McCain discussed the combination of circumstances that has left the WFP with a lack of money. In September, the WFP stated it has been struggling to meet the global need for food assistance as they have seen contributions decreasing while needs continuously increase.

"It's a combination of things—it's COVID, it's climate change, it's conflict and also the cost of being able to do business," McCain told ABC "This Week". "Those things combined and, of course, a world that has kind of grown tired of all this. There's a great malaise right now within countries about foreign aid and giving."

While WFP has been providing services to countries across the globe, McCain stated that the Ukraine crisis was one contributing factor towards the struggling need for funding.

Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain attends the 48th edition of Economic Forum of Cernobbio on September 02, 2022, in Cernobbio, Italy. As Executive Director of the U.N. World Food Program (WFP), McCain says WFP needs more funding. Getty Images

"Ukraine, for better or worse, has sucked the oxygen out of the room. And I—we certainly understand the need to support Ukraine. But there's other hot spots in the world that are deeply and as much desperate as Ukraine is," McCain said.

According to ABC News, when asked about who is not giving funds that previously did, McCain had noted that international conflicts had, in a way, overshadowed the broader needs of the hungry around the world, seemingly addressing the ongoing political divide between Democrats and Republicans in the Ukraine crisis.

"We have to make sure that we remind the world the importance of taking a look around the globe," she continued. "But people are talking to their parliaments, their parliaments are saying no, their constituents are saying no. And we are facing some of the same things here in the United States."

However, as WFP continues to provide for countries in need, McCain warned that in Afghanistan, for example, the food program doesn't "have enough money to even get through October."

While the organization has already had to make significant cuts in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Jordan, Palestine, South Sudan, Somalia, and Syria, McCain maintains the urgency of the situation.

"The bottom line is those that are going to suffer [are] those who can't afford to," McCain said.

Newsweek has reached out to WFP for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC