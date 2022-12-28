Meet 'The Circle' Season 5 Cast and How to Find Them on Instagram

The Circle is back on Netflix for season 5 with a whole new cast of players competing in the game.

The reality television show, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, follows a group of contestants who live in the same apartment building and communicate through online messaging devices but do not meet face-to-face.

Throughout the game the cast rate each other at ranking ceremonies, with the most popular being deemed "influencers," and the least being at risk of being "blocked" and eliminated from the game.

Contestants can create their online profiles as themselves, or they can be a catfish and play as somebody else, and this season has an extra twist as each contestant is playing as a single person, meaning lots of flirting is in store.

The first batch of the new The Circle episodes was released on December 28 and the season will continue on January 4 and January 11, culminating with the finale on January 18.

With the eclectic mix of new contestants having now made their debut, Newsweek has everything you need to know about the cast of the fifth season of The Circle, including where to find them on social media.

The Circle Season 5 Cast Instagrams

Shubham Goel, aka Shooby

The Circle fans will recognize Shubham Goel, also known as Shooby, from the very first season, where he came second behind winner Joey Sasso. Can he go one better this time?

Instagram: @shubnam_goell

Brett Robinson

Another face fans may recognize is that of Brett Robinson. He was a contestant on Big Brother 20 back in 2018, finishing in sixth place overall.

Instagram: @brettwrobinson

Chaz Lawery

New The Circle star Chaz Lawery is a mobile car detailer from Philadelphia.

Instagram: @thatshampoopapi

Marvin Achi

Fitness enthusiast Marvin Achi is hoping to win big on The Circle. As well as showing off his workouts on Instagram, Achi also works as a chemical engineer.

Instagram: @marvinachi

Oliver Twixt

Oliver Twixt is described on The Circle as an "artist and content creator" from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This isn't his first foray into television as he has previously appeared on Chasing Atlanta and The Ts Madison Experience.

Instagram: @heisolivertixt

Raven Sutton

Raven Sutton is The Circle's first deaf contestant. She will be playing the game with her interpreter and friend Paris McTizic, who can also be found on Instagram @parismctizic.

Instagram: @bluejay19xx

Sam Carmona

Make-up artist Sam Carmona has promised to "spice up" The Circle for season 5. She describes herself as a "Brooklyn Rican".

Instagram: @bkshedevil

Tom Houghton

Stand-up comedian Tom Houghton, who lives in London, (and used to live in the Tower of London, courtesy of his dad's former job as Chief of Defence Staff) is hoping his quick wits will get him to the top spot on The Circle.

Instagram: @honourabletom

Xanthi Perdikomatis

Xanthi Perdikomatis is a Greek model and avid TikTok user. She is playing as herself on The Circle but is pretending to be a pre-school teacher, not a model.

Instagram: @xanthijoanna

Brian Clark—playing as Brittney

Single dad Brian Clark, from Portland, Oregon, is a self-described "digital creator" who is playing on the show as a woman called Brittney.

Instagram: @worldwidebri

Billie-Jean Blackett—playing as Bruno

Billie-Jean Blackett is a model who is playing on The Circle as her ex-boyfriend Bruno.

Instagram: @billiejeanblackett

Tasia Lesley—playing as Tamira

Tasia Lesley is a proud member of the LGBTQ community from Las Vegas. The self-confessed "CEO of comfy" is playing on The Circle as Tamira, a glamorous girl.

Instagram: @t_stonier

The first part of The Circle Season 5 premieres on Netflix on December 28. The first four seasons are available to stream in full.