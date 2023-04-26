Cities Blame Hyundai, Kia for Fueling TikTok Crime Surge

Several cities across the United States are suing automakers Hyundai and Kia over claims that their cars are too easy to steal, leading them to be used in a number of crimes.

Mayor Malik Evans on Monday announced that Rochester, New York, would become the ninth U.S. city to join a lawsuit seeking to hold the automakers responsible for what it described as a sharp increase in costs associated with a rash in car thefts, joining cities like Buffalo, Cleveland, San Diego and Seattle.

The municipalities, represented by Seattle-based law firm Keller Rohrback, allege that the automakers cut corners in a number of vehicles produced between 2011 and 2021 by not incorporating a widely deployed technology called an engine immobilizer commonly used in push- or remote-start vehicles. According to the lawsuit, only 26 percent of Hyundai and Kia vehicles operating on U.S. roads in 2015 had immobilizers, compared to about 96 percent of vehicles from all other manufacturers.

"Hyundai and Kia failed to keep up with the times," the lawsuit claims.

The decision not to install the immobilizers, they argue, had consequences.

After a number of how-to videos emerged on TikTok last summer showing how to hotwire the cars with nothing more than a USB cable, the two brands saw a significant increase in the number of stolen cars around the country.

Rochester experienced a nearly 2,400 percent increase in the number of stolen Hyundais and Kias in the first three months of 2023 alone. From 2021 to 2022, Seattle-based thefts for Hyundai and Kia vehicles increased 363 percent and 503 percent, respectively. The next-closest company, Ford, saw a 60 percent increase during that same period, the lawsuit claims.

"Hyundai and Kia's business decisions to reduce costs, and thereby boost profits, by foregoing a common anti-theft technology has resulted in a substantial increase in thefts of their vehicles," the lawsuit claims.

There is a Kia/Hyundai challenge going on on tiktok, they break down the ignition part and start the car with usb cables. If you got one, be aware. pic.twitter.com/7oAyvWDO1n — Oluwasegun (@sir_shegzie) October 27, 2022

In a pair of statements to Newsweek, spokespersons for Hyundai and Kia said the lawsuits were "without merit," and that their vehicles adhered to every standard outlined under federal law.

In Hyundai's case, many of the impacted vehicles were manufactured prior to the company making immobilizers mandatory on all of its vehicles in 2021 and represented only a relatively small number of its vehicles on the road today after customers installed the upgrades. Even then, they argue, there's nothing illegal about them.

"A subset of Hyundai vehicles on the road in the U.S. today—primarily 'base trim' or entry-level models—are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices," Ira Gabriel, a Hyundai spokesperson, told Newsweek in a statement. "It is important to clarify that an engine immobilizer is an anti-theft device and these vehicles are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements."

A Kia spokesperson, in a statement sent to Newsweek, claimed that the company had introduced a free and enhanced security system upgrade to more than 180,000 customers as well as free steering wheel locks to all impacted customers.

Left: New cars produced by South Korea's leading Hyundai Motor Co. for export await shipment in the southeastern port city of Ulsan on June 20, 2003. Right: A Kia badge on the grille of a new car. Both brands have been targeted in lawsuits claiming that their cars are too easy to steal. Kim Jae-Hwan//Newsweek Photo Illustration/Getty Images

And in addition to a reimbursement program for steering wheel locks, Hyundai also rolled out a software upgrade, according to the spokesperson, and has introduced a program in partnership with AAA to offer insurance options in most states for eligible affected Hyundai customers.

While the companies are working to resolve the issues, the lawsuits asks for the companies be held liable for damages that the vehicles' lack of anti-theft technology could be blamed for.

In one incident reported by Rochester news station WHEC, a stolen Kia was reportedly found at the scene of a "smash-and-grab" burglary at a local music venue last week. In Seattle last summer, a stolen Kia was connected to a serious auto accident in the suburb of Renton after its thieves ran a red light in one of nearly 1,000 thefts of Hyundai or Kia vehicles last year.

Both vehicle brands, litigants claimed, were targeted because thieves knew the cars were easier to steal than any others.

"Defendants' conduct has created a public nuisance that could have been avoided had they simply followed industry-wide standards and installed immobilizer devices in all their vehicles," the lawsuit claims.

The Seattle class-action suit is one a handful of lawsuits filed against the companies in recent months. Last year, both companies were sued for allegedly having certain models that have defective engines that burn excessive oil, stall out and eventually fail. That case is pending in Central California District Court.

In December, another lawsuit was filed against the companies alleging that Kia was responsible for the wrongful death of two teen boys killed in a car crash inspired by the same TikTok trend. According to that suit, Kia was aware its vehicles were being stolen by teens yet failed to issue a recall notice or "take any action to prevent such thefts."

"Engine immobilizers have been an industry standard since the late 1990s in automobile manufacturing and design," Jonathan Michaels, a principal at MLG Attorneys at Law, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "It is remarkable that Kia built these cars without the immobilizer, when it advertised its vehicles as having world-class technology."

The companies say they intend to fight the lawsuit.

"Hyundai plans to file motions challenging the validity of the consumer class action and public nuisance cases and will do so within the time frames provided by the court," Gabriel wrote.