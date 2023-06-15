Clarence Thomas Has a Supreme Court Problem

Clarence Thomas is the least popular Supreme Court Justice, according to a poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek.

The findings come as the justice has faced criticism following a series of revelations that have raised questions about his ethics and disclosure requirements.

The poll, by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, found Thomas has the lowest net favorability rating (+1 percent) among current Supreme Court justices. The poll surveyed 1,500 eligible voters in the United States between June 10 and 11.

Thomas has come under fire since details of his relationship and financial ties to Republican megadonor Harlan Crow were reported by the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2021. Clarence Thomas is the least popular Supreme Court Justice, according to a poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek. Pool-Getty Images/Erin Schaff

Chief Justice John Roberts was the most popular justice, with a net favourability rating of +17 percent, according to the poll.

The court's liberal justices were among the most popular, with Sonia Sotomayor's net favorability at +16 percent and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the newest justice and first Black woman on the court, having a net favorability of +12 percent.

Neil Gorsuch's net favorability was +9 percent, while Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh all had +8 percent net favorability. Amy Coney Barrett was the second least popular justice after Thomas, with a net favorability of +6 percent.

The results indicate that many Americans share Democrats' concerns about Thomas, the longest-serving of the current justices, having sat on the Supreme Court for more than thirty years.

While questions were also raised about whether Roberts' wife's work as a legal recruiter raised ethics concerns for the chief justice, reports about Thomas appear to have had a bigger impact on Americans.

ProPublica reported in April that Thomas had long accepted luxury trips paid for by Crow that he never disclosed. Thomas issued a statement in response saying he was not required to disclose the trips.

The site then revealed Crow's purchase of property from the Thomas family and that Crow paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Thomas and his wife, Virginia Thomas.

Thomas has also faced criticism after it was revealed that he had not recused himself from cases related to the 2020 election even though his wife, a conservative activist, had reached out to the Trump White House and lawmakers, urging them to overturn election results.

Republicans have defended Thomas, while Democrats have used the revelations to call for stronger ethics rules for the court.

The poll's results demonstrate how Americans increasingly view justices as partisan, despite Thomas insisting in the past that justices do not rule according to their personal views.

A majority of respondents (62 percent) to the poll said they agreed that the high court has become too politicized.

It comes after another survey found public confidence in the Supreme Court fell to its lowest point in at least 50 years following the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June last year, ending the federal right to abortion.

Newsweek's poll found a plurality of Americans (45 percent) oppose Supreme Court justices being appointed for life.

Still, the idea of expanding the court, which is currently dominated 6-3 by conservatives, split Americans. The poll found 32 percent would support adding more justices, while 31 percent would oppose it.