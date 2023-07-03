News

Claudia Conway Slams New DeSantis Ad: 'Giving White, Christian Nationalism'

By
News U.S. Politics Ron DeSantis Claudia Conway Kellyanne Conway

Claudia Conway, the daughter of GOP pundits Kellyanne and George Conway, called out a new video from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis targeting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

DeSantis boasted about the new law on social media after the law banning state funds from going toward DEI initiatives in Florida's public colleges and universities went into effect on Saturday,

DeSantis, a Republican who is running in the 2024 presidential election, released a new video Sunday night highlighting his opposition to DEI initiatives, which conservatives have targeted. DEI programs are implemented by businesses or schools with the intention to help foster a more inclusive environment for marginalized groups, but critics argue these initiatives are divisive and lead to unequal treatment.

"The whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida. We are eliminating the DEI programs. We are going to treat people as individuals. We are not going to treat people as members of groups," DeSantis said in a May press conference featured in the video. "DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institution."

Ron DeSantis in Eagle Pass
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 26, 2023. DeSantis faced criticism after boasting that he banned Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at Florida's public colleges and universities. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The video—posted to Twitter by DeSantis' official government account, rather than his campaign profile—sparked condemnation from Conway, who has made headlines for her own political activism.

"No because literally what the f*** is this... it's giving white, christian nationalism," Conway, a staunch critic of Republican politicians, tweeted.

Conway first rose to national prominence after breaking from her parents' more conservative politics. Kellynne Conway served as a counselor for former President Donald Trump and remains supportive of him. George Conway is a longtime Republican attorney who has been critical of Trump, switching his political affiliation to independent during the Trump administration.

Conway was not alone in her condemnation of DeSantis. Other critics weighed in.

"DeSantis' clear message is: 'Vote for me! I'm the biggest racist!'" tweeted former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.

"Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Donald Trump simply because that's his only guiding principle," tweeted former Ohio State Senator and Congressional candidate Nina Turner.

Others, however, voiced support for DeSantis' policy.

"Yes! Start peeling away the claws of race based policies in America! It's the only path to equality!" tweeted activist Quisha King.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' campaign for comment via its press inquiry form.

DeSanatis has previously defended the legislation against criticism, arguing that students who want to use those programs should "go to Berkeley," referring to the University of California, Berkeley, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC